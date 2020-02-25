You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep notes: Janesville Craig's Olivia Rebout earns Big Eight gymnast of year honor
0 comments

Prep notes: Janesville Craig's Olivia Rebout earns Big Eight gymnast of year honor

{{featured_button_text}}

Janesville Craig sophomore Olivia Rebout was named the Big Eight Conference gymnast of the year.

Rebout won the vault, uneven bars and all-around at the conference meet.

Conference coaches of the year were Craig’s Jean Welch, Madison Memorial’s Michele Fuller and Middleton’s Kari Steck, according to information provided by Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.

Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association picks finalists

The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association selected finalists for the 2019/2020 WHCA high school boys player of the year award, according to an announcement on the WHCA website.

The winner will be announced at the WHCA banquet March 6 at the WIAA state tournament.

Finalists:

• Nick Catalano – Hartland Arrowhead

• Jacob Conrad – Green Bay Notre Dame Academy

• Peyton Hanson - Hudson

• Jackson Henningsgard - Amery co-op

• Tyler Herzberg - University School of Milwaukee

• CJ Lass - Onalaska/La Crosse

• Marc Sippel - Wausau West

• Brady Snedden – Eagle River Northland Pines

The Bob Johnson coach of the year representatives from each sectional were selected. The winner will be announced Mach 6.

• Jake Drewiske - Hudson (Div. 1/Sectional 1)

• Ryan Sarazin - Fond du Lac (Div. 1/Sectional 2)

• Barry Einbeck - Monroe co-op (Div. 1 1/Sectional 3)

• Carl Valimont – Hartland Arrowhead (Div. 1/Sectional 4)

• Tim Henningsgard - Amery co-op (Div. 2/Sectional 1)

• David Cox – Eagle River Northland Pines (Div. 2/Sectional 2)

• Lucas Trickle - Baldwin-Woodville/Hammond St. Croix Central (Div. 2/Sectional 3)

• Jason Buchholz - Waupun (Div. 2/Sectional 4)

The WHCA assistant coaches of the year for 2019-2020 were announced. They were chosen by their peers for each sectional.

Div. 1/Section 1 Jeremy Staves, Chippewa Falls

Div. 1/Section 2 Gregg Whittman, De Pere

Div. 1/Section 3 Rich Smith, Madison West

Div. 1/Section 4 Brady Ament, Mequon Homestead

Div. 2/Section 1 Matt Humpal, Amery co-op 

Div. 2/Section 2 Gary Suter, Minocqua Lakeland

Gary Olson, Minocqua Lakeland

Div. 2/Section 3 Bob Gorniak, West Salem/Bangor 

Div. 2/Section 4 Scott Paveglio, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics