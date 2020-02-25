Prep notes: Janesville Craig's Olivia Rebout earns Big Eight gymnast of year honor

Janesville Craig sophomore Olivia Rebout was named the Big Eight Conference gymnast of the year.
Rebout won the vault, uneven bars and all-around at the conference meet.
Conference coaches of the year were Craig’s Jean Welch, Madison Memorial’s Michele Fuller and Middleton’s Kari Steck, according to information provided by Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.
Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association picks finalists
The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association selected finalists for the 2019/2020 WHCA high school boys player of the year award, according to an announcement on the WHCA website.
The winner will be announced at the WHCA banquet March 6 at the WIAA state tournament.
Finalists:
• Nick Catalano – Hartland Arrowhead
• Jacob Conrad – Green Bay Notre Dame Academy
• Peyton Hanson - Hudson
• Jackson Henningsgard - Amery co-op
• Tyler Herzberg - University School of Milwaukee
• CJ Lass - Onalaska/La Crosse
• Marc Sippel - Wausau West
• Brady Snedden – Eagle River Northland Pines
The Bob Johnson coach of the year representatives from each sectional were selected. The winner will be announced Mach 6.
• Jake Drewiske - Hudson (Div. 1/Sectional 1)
• Ryan Sarazin - Fond du Lac (Div. 1/Sectional 2)
• Barry Einbeck - Monroe co-op (Div. 1 1/Sectional 3)
• Carl Valimont – Hartland Arrowhead (Div. 1/Sectional 4)
• Tim Henningsgard - Amery co-op (Div. 2/Sectional 1)
• David Cox – Eagle River Northland Pines (Div. 2/Sectional 2)
• Lucas Trickle - Baldwin-Woodville/Hammond St. Croix Central (Div. 2/Sectional 3)
• Jason Buchholz - Waupun (Div. 2/Sectional 4)
The WHCA assistant coaches of the year for 2019-2020 were announced. They were chosen by their peers for each sectional.
Div. 1/Section 1 Jeremy Staves, Chippewa Falls
Div. 1/Section 2 Gregg Whittman, De Pere
Div. 1/Section 3 Rich Smith, Madison West
Div. 1/Section 4 Brady Ament, Mequon Homestead
Div. 2/Section 1 Matt Humpal, Amery co-op
Div. 2/Section 2 Gary Suter, Minocqua Lakeland
Gary Olson, Minocqua Lakeland
Div. 2/Section 3 Bob Gorniak, West Salem/Bangor
Div. 2/Section 4 Scott Paveglio, Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs