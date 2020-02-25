Prep notes: Janesville Craig's Olivia Rebout earns Big Eight gymnast of year honor

Janesville Craig sophomore Olivia Rebout was named the Big Eight Conference gymnast of the year.

Rebout won the vault, uneven bars and all-around at the conference meet.

Conference coaches of the year were Craig’s Jean Welch, Madison Memorial’s Michele Fuller and Middleton’s Kari Steck, according to information provided by Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.

Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association picks finalists

The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association selected finalists for the 2019/2020 WHCA high school boys player of the year award, according to an announcement on the WHCA website.

The winner will be announced at the WHCA banquet March 6 at the WIAA state tournament.

Finalists:

• Nick Catalano – Hartland Arrowhead

• Jacob Conrad – Green Bay Notre Dame Academy

• Peyton Hanson - Hudson

• Jackson Henningsgard - Amery co-op

• Tyler Herzberg - University School of Milwaukee

• CJ Lass - Onalaska/La Crosse