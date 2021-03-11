Prep notes: Edgewood seniors ready to make decisions official; Lake Mills' Vivian Guerrero, McFarland's Lindsey Lonigro commit for basketball

Madison Edgewood plans to recognize several student-athletes at a celebratory signing ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Wilke Gym.
Edgewood seniors planning to make official their college commitments include (according to a release from Edgewood):
Charlie Clark, football, Vanderbilt University (preferred walk-on).
Brett Krenke, rugby, Indiana University.
Raykawan Timothy, men’s volleyball, Clarke University.
Lake Mills’ Vivian Guerrero makes college decision
Lake Mills senior Vivian Guerrero announced on Twitter that she has committed to Edgewood College and plans to play women’s basketball.
Guerrero, a 6-foot-1 center, helped lead Lake Mills to the WIAA Division 3 state title.
She was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state team and was a first-team all-conference pick in the Capitol North.
She had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the 78-67 title-game victory over top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas in Oshkosh.
She had 15 points and seven boards in Lake Mills’ 70-60 state semifinal victory over Howards Grove. She also had the winning basket in a sectional semifinal victory at Prairie du Chien.
Guerrero averaged 12.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists and shot 50.8% from the field for the L-Cats, who won the Capitol North.
She tweeted: “I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Edgewood College. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for pushing me to be the best I can be on and off the court. Can’t wait to be an Eagle!”
McFarland’s Lindsey Lonigro commits for basketball
McFarland senior Lindsey Lonigro announced on Twitter she has committed to Concordia University (Wisconsin) and plans to play women’s basketball.
Lonigro, a 5-7 guard, averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game for McFarland.
She helped lead the Spartans to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final, before McFarland fell to Reedsburg.
Concordia University is in Mequon, Wis.
She tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Concordia University Wisconsin! Thank you to my coaches, trainers, and family for your never ending support! Go Falcons.”