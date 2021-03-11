Prep notes: Edgewood seniors ready to make decisions official; Lake Mills' Vivian Guerrero, McFarland's Lindsey Lonigro commit for basketball

Guerrero averaged 12.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists and shot 50.8% from the field for the L-Cats, who won the Capitol North.

She tweeted: “I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Edgewood College. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for pushing me to be the best I can be on and off the court. Can’t wait to be an Eagle!”

McFarland’s Lindsey Lonigro commits for basketball

McFarland senior Lindsey Lonigro announced on Twitter she has committed to Concordia University (Wisconsin) and plans to play women’s basketball.

Lonigro, a 5-7 guard, averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game for McFarland.

She helped lead the Spartans to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final, before McFarland fell to Reedsburg.

Concordia University is in Mequon, Wis.

She tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Concordia University Wisconsin! Thank you to my coaches, trainers, and family for your never ending support! Go Falcons.”

