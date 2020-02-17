Prep notes: DeForest's Marlon Cystrunk, Madison Memorial's Brooke Peters make college decisions

DeForest senior Marlon Cystrunk announced on Twitter he has orally committed to UW-Whitewater for football and track and field.
Cystrunk was a first-team all-conference selection as a defensive back in the Badger North Conference. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Cystrunk was an honorable-mention choice as a defensive back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.
DeForest was the Badger North champion and won the WIAA Division 3 state championship last fall.
Cystrunk tweeted: “First off I want to say thank you to all my teammates for making me the best player I could possibly be in high school and holding me accountable every single day and I’d also like thank my mom for encouraging me to stick with it when I didn’t want to at times and last but not least I would like to thank all my coaches that have gotten me to this point today and with that being said I would like to announce that I will be continuing my academic career as well as my football and track career at UW-Whitewater.”
Madison Memorial's Brooke Peters makes college decision
Madison Memorial senior Brooke Peters has orally committed to North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, for women’s basketball, according to a tweet announcement from Madison Memorial girls basketball.
Peters became the program leader in 3-point shots made this season.
Madison Memorial was ranked third in Division 1 in this week’s Associated Press girls basketball state poll.
Madison Memorial girls basketball tweeted: “Congratulations to Brooke Peters on her commitment to @ndscswbball! We are all so proud of you and excited for you BP3!”