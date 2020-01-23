You are the owner of this article.
Prep notes: DeForest's Cole Yocum, Waunakee's Sam Meyers make college decisions for football
Prep notes: DeForest's Cole Yocum, Waunakee's Sam Meyers make college decisions for football

DeForest, 8, Menasha 7

DeForest's Cole Yocum, behind, embraces teammate Trey Schroeder (8) following Deforest's 8-7 WIAA Division 3 state final win over Menasha at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

DeForest senior Cole Yocum announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Whitewater for football.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Yocum was a first-team all-conference defensive end in the Badger North Conference.

He was a first-team pick as a defensive end on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team. He was an honorable-mention choice as a defensive end on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.

DeForest won the WIAA Division 3 state title.

UW-Whitewater was the NCAA Division III runner-up. 

Yocum tweeted: “First off I want to thank my parents for everything they have done to help and support me throughout my football career so far. Especially my dad for coaching me into the player I am today. I want to thank my teammates and coaches as well. After that being said I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and football career at UW-Whitewater."

Waunakee’s Sam Meyers makes college decision

Waunakee senior Sam Meyers announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Eau Claire for football.

The 5-11, 210-pound Meyers was a first-team all-conference down lineman on defense in the Badger North. He was an honorable-mention choice as a defensive lineman/defensive end on the State Journal All-Area team.

Waunakee was the Division 2 state runner-up.

Meyers tweeted: “I am honored to say I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Thank you everybody for the support!”

McDonald’s All-American Games rosters are named

La Crosse Aquinas senior guard Lexi Donarski was named to the McDonald’s All-American Games girls basketball game April 1 in Houston, Texas.

The boys and girls rosters were announced Thursday.

Donarski, who has committed to Iowa State, was the lone player from Wisconsin selected.

Madison Memorial senior guard Leilani Kapinus, who has committed to Penn State, was among the 11 girls from the state who were nominated.

La Crosse Central senior Johnny Davis, who has committed to the University of Wisconsin for men’s basketball, was the only boys nominee from the state.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

