Prep notes: DeForest names Richard Henert as new athletic director

DeForest has hired Richard Henert as its new athletic and activities director, according to an announcement by the DeForest school district.
Henert officially will begin his duties July 1, with a transition plan over the next several months.
He will replace Mike McHugh, who will retire June 30 after 20 years as Norskies’ athletic director.
In 2016, Henert was named athletic and activities coordinator at Kingston High School in Kingston, Washington. During his time at Kingston, he oversaw the school’s 17 athletic programs and more than 15 different activity groups.
Henert is a DeForest native and graduated from DeForest High School in 1997. He was involved in high school soccer, golf and football and his activities also included drama and DECA, according to information from the district. His parents still live in the DeForest district.
Henert earned an undergraduate degree in physical education, adaptive physical education and coaching from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he played football and gained experience working in the intramural athletics department.
According to biographical information from DeForest, his professional teaching career started at Ticasuk Brown Elementary School outside Fairbanks, Alaska, where he also coached football and track at North Pole High School. He later was hired to become the football coach at North Pole High School and taught history and physical education there. While in Alaska, he was selected as Alaska football coach of the year and UW-La Crosse alumni coach of the year in 2008.
“It is a great honor for me to take my experiences and leadership to serve the community that raised me,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to the years of opportunity and professional growth ahead to help future Norskies reach their potential just as I was built up by so many who served me.”
Norskies continue football coach search
McHugh said Monday that DeForest is still in the process of hiring a new football coach.
Mike Minick retired at the end of this past football season after 20 years as coach.
The Norskies won the WIAA Division 3 state championship.
Application time ends for West, La Follette AD jobs
The time period for job applications for the Madison West and Madison La Follette athletic director positions has closed, said Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who’s the Madison school district athletic director.
Alicia Pelton at Madison West and Mark Krall at Madison La Follette are serving as interim athletic directors during this school year.
Video interviews are expected to be conducted in the next week, Schlitz said. Finalists would be selected after that.
Video interviews are being done due to the COVID-19 coronavirus situation.
Decisions were hoped to be made in mid- to late April, but that timeline might have to be pushed back because the district would like to have in-person conversations with candidates.
Pelton and Krall are in the process for consideration, Schlitz said.