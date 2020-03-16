Prep notes: DeForest names Richard Henert as new athletic director

DeForest has hired Richard Henert as its new athletic and activities director, according to an announcement by the DeForest school district.

Henert officially will begin his duties July 1, with a transition plan over the next several months.

He will replace Mike McHugh, who will retire June 30 after 20 years as Norskies’ athletic director.

In 2016, Henert was named athletic and activities coordinator at Kingston High School in Kingston, Washington. During his time at Kingston, he oversaw the school’s 17 athletic programs and more than 15 different activity groups.

Henert is a DeForest native and graduated from DeForest High School in 1997. He was involved in high school soccer, golf and football and his activities also included drama and DECA, according to information from the district. His parents still live in the DeForest district.

Henert earned an undergraduate degree in physical education, adaptive physical education and coaching from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where he played football and gained experience working in the intramural athletics department.