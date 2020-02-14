Prep notes: DeForest AD Mike McHugh works on wrapping up football coaching search, eyes retirement

It became public knowledge during the past football season that Mike Minick planned to retire after 20 years as the DeForest football coach.

He stepped down in the most storybook fashion, with the Norskies winning the WIAA Division 3 state championship with a final-minute touchdown and two-point conversion.

DeForest athletic director Mike McHugh said DeForest hopes to have an individual named as the new football coach by the end of February.

McHugh also plans to step down as athletic director, also after 20 years, following this school year. He believes the time is right to retire as athletic director and said he plans to stay busy, including in his work as a Badger Conference assistant commissioner.

He revealed his decision last month.

When McHugh took over as athletic director, Minick and boys basketball coach Craig Weisbrod were among his first hires.

Tim Chase provides a boost

When Beaver Dam defeated DeForest 63-40 Thursday night, the Golden Beavers clinched their third consecutive outright title in the Badger North Conference since joining the league in 2017-18 and 11th consecutive conference title dating to its Little Ten Conference days.