Prep notes: DeForest AD Mike McHugh works on wrapping up football coaching search, eyes retirement

It became public knowledge during the past football season that Mike Minick planned to retire after 20 years as the DeForest football coach.
He stepped down in the most storybook fashion, with the Norskies winning the WIAA Division 3 state championship with a final-minute touchdown and two-point conversion.
DeForest athletic director Mike McHugh said DeForest hopes to have an individual named as the new football coach by the end of February.
McHugh also plans to step down as athletic director, also after 20 years, following this school year. He believes the time is right to retire as athletic director and said he plans to stay busy, including in his work as a Badger Conference assistant commissioner.
He revealed his decision last month.
When McHugh took over as athletic director, Minick and boys basketball coach Craig Weisbrod were among his first hires.
Tim Chase provides a boost
When Beaver Dam defeated DeForest 63-40 Thursday night, the Golden Beavers clinched their third consecutive outright title in the Badger North Conference since joining the league in 2017-18 and 11th consecutive conference title dating to its Little Ten Conference days.
Head coach Tim Chase made his first game appearance since going on medical leave from teaching and coaching after Beaver Dam’s victory over Oregon on Jan. 18. Chase had surgery Jan. 30 after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his colon. He sat on the bench, with Dan Hallman continuing to serve as lead coach.
Chase said he is able to teach half-days. He said he will talk to his doctors Tuesday to see what the plan will be for his recovery and teaching and coaching workload in the coming weeks.
Junior guard Maty Wilke, who had 25 points Thursday, said the team wanted to get the 11th consecutive title for Chase.
“Just having him back in the locker room is special for us, just knowing all the stuff he’s been through the past couple weeks,” Wilke said.
Said Hallman: “Just having Chase back is huge for us – just his presence here.”
The Beavers have won the past three WIAA Division 2 state championships.
Former Waunakee baseball standout Nate Stevens makes move
Nate Stevens, a former catcher for the Waunakee baseball team, has transferred from the University of Arkansas to Johnson County Community College in Kansas, Waunakee baseball coach Spencer Lee said.
Stevens is on the Johnson County roster and has seen action when the team recently opened its season.
Johnson County Community College is located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Stevens helped lead Waunakee to the WIAA Division 1 state championship as a junior in 2018 and was the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area player of the year in 2018 and 2019.
Odds and ends
Grace Roth, a 6-foot junior, was DeForest’s second-leading scorer during the first half of the girls basketball season. But Roth no longer is on DeForest’s roster after moving out of state, Norskies coach Jerry Schwenn said. Roth hadn’t played in eight of the past nine games, Schwenn said. …
Black Hawk senior Natalie Leuzinger, a University of Wisconsin women’s basketball commit as a preferred walk-on, became Black Hawk's all-time leading scorer (boys and girls) when she scored 15 points in a 72-41 victory over Albany on Thursday night. Undefeated Black Hawk is top-ranked in Division 5 in The Associated Press poll. Black Hawk is the defending WIAA Division 5 state champion.