Prep notes: Deerfield's Dave Borgrud plans to step down as boys basketball coach after the season

The NFL announced head football coach Matt Land of Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia, was selected as the 2019 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year, according to a release from the NFL.

DeForest football coach Mike Minick was the Green Bay Packers nominee.

The award, named for the winningest coach in NFL history, was created to honor exemplary high school football coaches for their character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success.

According to the release, nominees for the Don Shula Award from all 32 clubs were invited and recognized in special ways during the NFL's week-long celebration of football at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. Throughout the week, coaches received VIP access at various events such as Pro Bowl practices, the Play Football High School Skills Showdown and Pro Bowl, where they were able to engage with fellow nominees and members of the football community.

Land will receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to his high school's football program. He will additionally attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami and walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally Saturday on FOX, the night before Super Bowl LIV.

This year's runner-up was Minnesota Vikings nominee Lambert Brown of Wayzata High School in Plymouth, Minnesota. Brown also will also receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to his high school's football program. He also will attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami as a special guest of the NFL.

