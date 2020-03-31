Prep notes: Columbus' Jevin Burbach, Oregon's Adam Yates make college decisions for football

Columbus senior Jevin Burbach announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and plans to play football.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound Burbach was a tight end, receiver and linebacker for Columbus.

Burbach tweeted: “I’m proud to announce my commitment to UW-Whitewater to continue my academic and athletic career! I’m thankful for my family, friends and coaches who have been there for me along the way.”

UW-Whitewater advanced to the NCAA Division III state championship game last fall.

Oregon's Adam Yates makes college decision

Oregon senior Adam Yates announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Dubuque (Iowa) and plans to play football.

The 6-5, 220-pound Yates was an offensive and defensive lineman for the Panthers.

Dubuque is a Division III program.