Prep notes: Columbus' Jevin Burbach, Oregon's Adam Yates make college decisions for football

Columbus senior Jevin Burbach announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and plans to play football.
The 6-foot-3, 197-pound Burbach was a tight end, receiver and linebacker for Columbus.
Burbach tweeted: “I’m proud to announce my commitment to UW-Whitewater to continue my academic and athletic career! I’m thankful for my family, friends and coaches who have been there for me along the way.”
UW-Whitewater advanced to the NCAA Division III state championship game last fall.
Oregon's Adam Yates makes college decision
Oregon senior Adam Yates announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Dubuque (Iowa) and plans to play football.
The 6-5, 220-pound Yates was an offensive and defensive lineman for the Panthers.
Dubuque is a Division III program.
Yates thanked his parents and family for their support in his tweet and also wrote, in part: “I’d like to thank all the coaches at Oregon for making me a better player. I will never forget the boys that I shared the field with … I’d like to thank all the coaches at the University of Dubuque for giving me this great opportunity. Without further ado, I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Dubuque to further my education and football career.”
Edgerton has girls basketball coaching opening
Edgerton is seeking a girls basketball coach.
Mike Schmidt had been the Crimson Tide’s coach.
Edgerton was 7-17 overall and 4-14 in the Rock Valley Conference this season.
The Edgerton opening is one of 14 (including Sussex Hamilton after Bill Scasny stepped down) currently on WisSports.net’s 2020-21 list of girls basketball coaching job changes.
