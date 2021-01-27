Prep notes: Beloit Memorial receives go-ahead for sports in alternative fall season in spring, traditional spring season

Beloit Memorial received approval to begin sports in the upcoming spring seasons from its school board Tuesday night, Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard confirmed Wednesday.
Beloit Memorial plans to participate in the alternative fall season in the spring and the traditional spring season, Beard wrote in an email. More details will be announced Friday.
However, Beloit Memorial, which hasn’t been competing during the winter sports season, has opted out of the WIAA’s tournament series for winter sports, according to Beard.
Beloit Memorial was listed among teams in the WIAA postseason for boys and girls basketball when the WIAA recently released assignments. In boys basketball, Beloit Memorial was in a grouping with Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton and Monona Grove. In girls basketball, Beloit Memorial was in a grouping with Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Monona Grove and Sun Prairie. So those groupings will be reduced.
Beloit Memorial’s girls and boys hockey teams are playing club hockey, Beard wrote. They opted out of the WIAA tournament series.
In the Big Eight, Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker have been playing winter sports; Verona, Sun Prairie and Middleton recently received approval to compete outside of Dane County; Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West aren't having in-person practices or competitions in winter sports.
The varying decisions in the conference are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County and in Rock County.
New Glarus' Jaylynn Benson reaches milestone
New Glarus senior Jaylynn Benson became the leading point scorer in New Glarus girls basketball history last week in Cambridge, according to a Twitter announcement by New Glarus athletics.
Benson's 24 points allowed her to pass 1996 graduate Jessica Ott for the top spot in the record book at 1,295 points.