Prep notes: Beloit Memorial receives go-ahead for sports in alternative fall season in spring, traditional spring season

Beloit Memorial received approval to begin sports in the upcoming spring seasons from its school board Tuesday night, Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard confirmed Wednesday.

Beloit Memorial plans to participate in the alternative fall season in the spring and the traditional spring season, Beard wrote in an email. More details will be announced Friday.

However, Beloit Memorial, which hasn’t been competing during the winter sports season, has opted out of the WIAA’s tournament series for winter sports, according to Beard.

Beloit Memorial was listed among teams in the WIAA postseason for boys and girls basketball when the WIAA recently released assignments. In boys basketball, Beloit Memorial was in a grouping with Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton and Monona Grove. In girls basketball, Beloit Memorial was in a grouping with Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Monona Grove and Sun Prairie. So those groupings will be reduced.

Beloit Memorial’s girls and boys hockey teams are playing club hockey, Beard wrote. They opted out of the WIAA tournament series.