Prep notes: Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke will wait to make college decision; Troy Giesegh takes over as Sun Prairie boys hockey coach

It appears unlikely heavily recruited Maty Wilke, a 5-foot-10 junior guard for the Beaver Dam girls basketball team, will make a decision about her college plans during the 2019-20 season.

“I’m just trying to focus on school and getting through the season, especially for my senior friends and making sure they have the best senior season,” Wilke said after host Beaver Dam’s 62-40 victory over DeForest on Tuesday night.

She said she wasn’t certain when she will decide.

Wilke averages 15.9 points and also is a strong defensive player and excellent passer. She has at least 20 offers from NCAA Division 1 universities, including the University of Wisconsin, Marquette, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee.

Beaver Dam (10-2 overall, 6-0 Badger North Conference) leads the Badger North and is top-ranked in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll. The Golden Beavers have won the past three WIAA Division 2 state championships.

Troy Giesegh now leads Sun Prairie hockey team

Troy Giesegh has taken over this season as interim coach of the Sun Prairie boys hockey team, replacing Chris Finkler, according to Sun Prairie’s athletics department.