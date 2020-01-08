Prep notes: Beaver Dam's Maty Wilke will wait to make college decision; Troy Giesegh takes over as Sun Prairie boys hockey coach

It appears unlikely heavily recruited Maty Wilke, a 5-foot-10 junior guard for the Beaver Dam girls basketball team, will make a decision about her college plans during the 2019-20 season.
“I’m just trying to focus on school and getting through the season, especially for my senior friends and making sure they have the best senior season,” Wilke said after host Beaver Dam’s 62-40 victory over DeForest on Tuesday night.
She said she wasn’t certain when she will decide.
Wilke averages 15.9 points and also is a strong defensive player and excellent passer. She has at least 20 offers from NCAA Division 1 universities, including the University of Wisconsin, Marquette, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee.
Beaver Dam (10-2 overall, 6-0 Badger North Conference) leads the Badger North and is top-ranked in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll. The Golden Beavers have won the past three WIAA Division 2 state championships.
Troy Giesegh now leads Sun Prairie hockey team
Troy Giesegh has taken over this season as interim coach of the Sun Prairie boys hockey team, replacing Chris Finkler, according to Sun Prairie’s athletics department.
Giesegh had been an assistant for the team.
Messages were left Wednesday; Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee and Finkler couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on the reason for the change.
Sun Prairie (9-3-0 overall, 6-2-0 Big Eight Conference) stands second, behind top-ranked Verona, in the Big Eight standings.
Finkler led Sun Prairie to the WIAA state tournament in 2017. The Cardinals reached the state semifinals.
Oregon’s Brady Gagner makes college commitment
Oregon senior Brady Gagner announced via Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-La Crosse for football.
The 6-4, 215-pound Gagner, an offensive lineman and defensive end, was an honorable-mention selection as a defensive player on the Badger South Conference all-conference team.
Gagner tweeted: “Extremely excited to announce my commitment to UW-La Crosse! Thank you @UWLCoachJanus and @AndrewMcGlenn for the incredible opportunity!”
Jen Wellnitz now leads Darlington girls basketball team
Jen Wellnitz is serving as interim coach for the Darlington girls basketball team for the rest of this season because coach Kelly Rose is supposed to stay on bed rest during her pregnancy, according to a WisSports.net report.
Wellnitz is a former basketball standout at Black Hawk High School and at UW-Green Bay.
Wellnitz competed in four sports in high school and was the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area girls athlete of the year for 2013-14.