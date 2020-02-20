You are the owner of this article.
Prep notes: Baraboo hires girls volleyball coach, Middleton boys basketball coach Kevin Bavery reaches milestone
Baraboo has hired Yvette Updike as its girls volleyball coach, Baraboo activities director Jim Langkamp announced.

Updike currently works as the Baraboo school district’s director of business services, said Langkamp, who believes Updike will be a perfect fit with a group of players who have a strong desire to work hard and compete at a high level.

Updike was assistant coach for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2016.

She was head coach at Platteville High School for seven years (2008-2014), compiling a 183-81 record, according to biographical information provided by Baraboo.

Platteville won conference titles in the SWC in 2011 and 2014 and had runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2013. Platteville won a sectional championship 2014 and was a state semifinalist in 2014.

Over her final four seasons, Platteville was 132-33, including reaching state in 2014 and for the first time since 1994.

Prior to that, she coached seven years (1995-2005) at Fennimore, building that program and compiling a record of 115-70. 2001, she was the SWAL coach of the year.

Updike, who looks forward to building a strong and solid foundation for the Baraboo volleyball program, has a 298-151 record in 14 seasons.

Kevin Bavery reaches milestone 

Middleton boys basketball coach Kevin Bavery won his 400th game Wednesday night when the Cardinals (8-11 overall) defeated Janesville Craig 71-68.

07MidMemorial0326AJA-01142017211137

Middleton head coach Kevin Bavery looks on from the bench in the first half of a Big Eight Conference game against Madison Memorial at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Bavery entered the season 392-253 (and now is 400-264). This is his 29th season overall, including 14 at Middleton. He also had 13 seasons at Oregon and two at Cedarburg.

Josie Lemirande makes college decision 

Middleton senior guard Josie Lemirande has orally committed to Edgewood College for women’s basketball, according to Twitter announcements.

The Middleton girls basketball team is ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings.

Middleton was the Big Eight Conference champion and WIAA Division 1 state runner-up last year.

Madison-Memorial-at-Middleton-Wisconsin-girls-high-school-basketball-12-H6H0304-01312020205533

Middleton's Josie Lemirande takes a jump shot in the first period, as Madison Memorial takes on Middleton in Wisconsin WIAA Big Eight Conference girls high school basketball on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Middleton High School

Middleton and third-ranked Madison Memorial are tied for the Big Eight lead this season. 

Leilani Kapinus is picked for an all-star game 

Madison Memorial senior Leilani Kapinus, a Penn State commit for women’s basketball, has been selected for the 2020 Who’s NXT? All-American Game April 3-4 in New Orleans, according to a Madison Memorial girls basketball Twitter announcement.

