Prep notes: Baraboo hires girls volleyball coach, Middleton boys basketball coach Kevin Bavery reaches milestone

Baraboo has hired Yvette Updike as its girls volleyball coach, Baraboo activities director Jim Langkamp announced.

Updike currently works as the Baraboo school district’s director of business services, said Langkamp, who believes Updike will be a perfect fit with a group of players who have a strong desire to work hard and compete at a high level.

Updike was assistant coach for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2016.

She was head coach at Platteville High School for seven years (2008-2014), compiling a 183-81 record, according to biographical information provided by Baraboo.

Platteville won conference titles in the SWC in 2011 and 2014 and had runner-up finishes in 2012 and 2013. Platteville won a sectional championship 2014 and was a state semifinalist in 2014.

Over her final four seasons, Platteville was 132-33, including reaching state in 2014 and for the first time since 1994.

Prior to that, she coached seven years (1995-2005) at Fennimore, building that program and compiling a record of 115-70. 2001, she was the SWAL coach of the year.