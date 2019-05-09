The Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association recently presented awards for the past prep girls and boys swimming seasons.
Winners from Dane County for swimmers and coaches of the year, according to information provided by Verona/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger, included:
Boys D1 Swim - Wes Jekel (Madison West)
Girls D1 Swim - Grace Bennin (Verona/Mount Horeb)
Boys D2 Swim - Truman teDuits (Madison Edgewood)
Boys D2 Dive - Ben Stitgen (Madison Edgewood)
Girls D2 Swim - Alex Moderski (McFarland)
Girls D2 Dive - Trinity McNall (Monona Grove)
Boys D1 Swim Coach - Amanda Ellmaker (Madison West)
Boys D2 Dive Coach - Trevor Sisson (Madison Edgewood)
Boys D2 Swim Coach - Daniel Lindstrom (Madison Edgewood)
Girls D2 Swim Coach - Emily Schwabe (Madison Edgewood)
Madison East names girls tennis coach
Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness said Andrew Johnson has accepted the job as Purgolders’ girls tennis coach and will assume that role immediately.
Johnson also is the boys tennis coach at East.
Johnson came to Madison from Tomah High School at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
In Tomah, he was boys tennis coach (starting in 2014, receiving the Mississippi Valley Conference coach of the year in 2015) and girls tennis coach (starting in 2016). Also while in Tomah in 2016, he inaugurated the Tomah Parks and Recreation summer youth tennis program, Rogness said.
Johnson is a science teacher at Madison La Follette.
David Krutchen will join Johnson on the coaching staff for 2019-20, returning as the JV coach.
Johnson replaces Emily Oberwetter, who was coach in 2017 and 2018.
Madison Edgewood plans ceremony
Madison Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler said the Crusaders have scheduled a celebratory signing ceremony Friday morning at the school for a group of student-athletes who have committed to colleges.
He said the group includes: Madison Moore (softball, Illinois Wesleyan); Grace Klitzke (lacrosse, UW-Milwaukee); Kayla Gotzion (lacrosse, Marquette); Kinsey Kessel (tennis, to be announced).