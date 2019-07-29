Payton Addink, a junior-to-be at Sun Prairie, announced on Twitter that she plans to play women’s volleyball at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Addink is a 6-foot-1 outside hitter for the Cardinals. She is listed as an outside hitter and defensive specialist in club volleyball.
Sun Prairie won the Big Eight Conference dual and tournament titles last season, despite 10 seniors departing from the previous year’s team. Sun Prairie advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, the only area team to reach state in any division.
Addink tweeted: "I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at University of Minnesota-Duluth! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way!”
Madison Memorial baseball team earns academic honor
The Madison Memorial baseball team received national academic recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association.
The Spartans were awarded a 2018-19 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, according to a release from the organization.
The American Baseball Coaches Association announced more than 300 member college and high school programs from across the country that were awarded the 2018-19 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award.
Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were recognized with this year's award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA more than 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2018-19 academic year.
Wisconsin high schools recognized included Madison Memorial, Kenosha Tremper, Kimberly, Oak Creek, Oshkosh West and Wisconsin Rapids.
The high school list from the ABCA follows:
