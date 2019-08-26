Due to inclement weather, the 10th annual Crusade Fore a Cure girls golf tournament was postponed on Monday at Maple Bluff Country Club, organizers Peggy Gierhart and Betsy Zadra said in an email.
The event was rescheduled for Sept. 16 at Maple Bluff Country Club.
Twenty teams from around the state were scheduled to play Monday. Gierhart hopes many of the teams can return, but it seemed unlikely all could make it.
The event helps raise funds to support the Women’s Health and UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Gierhart is Madison Edgewood's girls golf coach. Zadra is an Edgewood assistant and also the Waunakee boys golf coach.
Oregon's Collin Bjerke commits to Drake University
Oregon senior midfielder Collin Bjerke has orally committed to Drake University for men’s soccer, according to a Wisconsin Soccer Central report.
Bjerke helped lead Oregon to the WIAA Division 2 boys soccer state title last year.
He was a first-team (“the first 11”) all-state selection by the coaches, earned first-team Badger South Conference recognition and was first team on the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area team.