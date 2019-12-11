Prep notebook: Madison La Follette adds new winter season coaches; WFCA selects all-star game coaches

Madison La Follette has added a new boys swimming coach and new wrestling coach for the winter sports season.

La Follette hired Brett Fitz as its boys swimming coach and Salvatore Schiro as wrestling coach, La Follette athletic director Mark Krall said.

“Brett is new to La Follette as a coach,” Krall wrote in an email. “Brett has experience as a competitor in both high school and college. Brett brings a new breath of life to an already successful swim program and an enthusiasm that will drive our La Follette swimmers to an even more productive swim season.”

Schiro has many years as a wrestler and being part of the program as a volunteer coach, according to Krall.

“Sal looks to expand his knowledge of the coaching perspective through the utilization of Wisconsin Coaching Hall of Fame coach Gary Skiles as a volunteer and Dante Schiro as his assistant,” Krall wrote. “Sal brings a passion for the sport and a desire to build upon past successes of the La Follette wrestling program.”

