Prep notebook: Madison La Follette adds new winter season coaches; WFCA selects all-star game coaches

Madison La Follette has added a new boys swimming coach and new wrestling coach for the winter sports season.
La Follette hired Brett Fitz as its boys swimming coach and Salvatore Schiro as wrestling coach, La Follette athletic director Mark Krall said.
“Brett is new to La Follette as a coach,” Krall wrote in an email. “Brett has experience as a competitor in both high school and college. Brett brings a new breath of life to an already successful swim program and an enthusiasm that will drive our La Follette swimmers to an even more productive swim season.”
Schiro has many years as a wrestler and being part of the program as a volunteer coach, according to Krall.
“Sal looks to expand his knowledge of the coaching perspective through the utilization of Wisconsin Coaching Hall of Fame coach Gary Skiles as a volunteer and Dante Schiro as his assistant,” Krall wrote. “Sal brings a passion for the sport and a desire to build upon past successes of the La Follette wrestling program.”
You have free articles remaining.
WFCA announces coaching staffs for all-star games
The full coaching staffs were announced for the six teams at the 2020 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star games July 18 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, according to the WFCA web site.
Area coaches selected include DeForest offensive coordinator Matt Kimmes, who is on the South Large team staff, led by Kenosha Indian Trail’s Jim Kenesie; Lake Mills’ Kris Walter on the South Small team, directed by Glenn Derby of Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military; and Wisconsin Heights’ Jay Kuenster on the South eight-player team, which will be led by Brandon Wiese of Belmont.
The North Large team will be led by Marshfield’s Dennis Goettl.
The North Small team has Chad Hanson of Altoona as head coach.
The North eight-player team will be led by Matt Schoeneman of Mercer/Butternut.
The eight-player game will be at 10 a.m. July 18, the Small schools game at 1:30 p.m. and the Large schools game at 5 p.m.