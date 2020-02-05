Prep list: Area student-athletes make college decisions official for football, other sports

NCAA Division I and II National Letters of Intent for football could be signed Wednesday during the regular signing period. An earlier signing period for football took place in December.
Listed below are commitments reported from area high schools to the Wisconsin State Journal or commitments that were made public by student-athletes and witnessed and reported by the State Journal. Some area schools had signing days or ceremonial signing celebrations.
Schools also reported commitments in other sports.
Division III and other levels also were included, if reported.
The list will be updated, depending on information coming from schools. Last updated: 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
FOOTBALL
Cambridge — Jordan Marty, Minnesota State-Moorhead.
DeForest — Adam White, South Dakota State; Colby Hartig, Minnesota State-Mankato; Lane Larson, Bemidji State, Cole Yocum, UW-Whitewater; Edwyn Erickson, UW-Whitewater.
Edgerton — Ben Wileman, University of Minnesota preferred walk-on; Reed Farrington, UW-Whitewater; Skyler Gullickson-Niesen, UW-Oshkosh.
Fort Atkinson — Mika Gutoski, UW-Whitewater; Trent Hachtel, Carroll University.
Lake Mills – Hunter Buechel, Michigan Tech.
Madison East — Mike Bird, UW-Stevens Point.
Madison Edgewood — Connor Grabins, St. Ambrose University; Patrick Wolter, St. Norbert College; Daniel James, Northern State University.
Madison La Follette — Luke Vitale, Winona State University; Mason Saunders, UW-Oshkosh; Charlie Kunkel, UW-Oshkosh. (The school has planned a ceremony Feb. 12).
Madison Memorial — Jason Ceniti, UW-Whitewater; Kyle Doll, UW-Whitewater; Roary Jones, UW-Whitewater; Kam Marshall, UW-Whitewater; Matt Spadoni, UW-Oshkosh.
McFarland — Nic Hall, UW-Whitewater.
Middleton — Clay Craker, Winona State; Sam Engler, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota); Jake Wuebben, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota); Jadin Brown, Ellsworth Community College; Billy Johnson, U.S. Air Force Academy (already signed in December).
Mount Horeb/Barneveld football team -- Ethan Post, UW-Oshkosh.
Poynette — Jackson Elsing, UW-Oshkosh.
Sauk Prairie — Garrett Hertzfeldt, University of Dubuque; Parker Breunig, UW-Whitewater.
Stoughton — Jack Nelson, University of Wisconsin (Dec. 18).
Sun Prairie — Dom Landphier, Winona State; Jamel Stone, Bemidji State; Dom Backes, Valparaiso (already signed). Also, Nathan Schauer has orally committed to UW-Eau Claire.
Verona — Gunnar Kilen, Northern Iowa; Adam Vandervest, Western Michigan (Dec. 18).
Waunakee — Jeb Frey, University of Wisconsin walk-on; Colton Grindle, UW-Platteville; Sam Meyers, UW-Eau Claire; Jordan Wuensch, University of Dubuque; Jordan Burrell, UW-La Crosse.
OTHER SPORTS
DeForest – Ben Ramminger, swimming, University of Illinois-Chicago; Brooke Buhr, lacrosse, Indiana Tech.
Fort Atkinson — Lauren Bilau, track and field, University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on; Caleb Haffelder, basketball, Loras; Hayden Zachgo, track and field, UW-Stout; Rylie Steffes, volleyball, Viterbo University; Isaac Heederik, baseball, Bryant & Stratton College; Cody Zahn, baseball, Cornell College; Seth Draeger, baseball, Western Technical College; Morgan Miles, soccer, Madison Area Technical College.
Madison Memorial — The school has scheduled a signing ceremony for April 22.
Middleton — Scott Buros, volleyball, Mount Mercy; Ben Collier, baseball, Edgewood College; Adam Casali, baseball, UW-Whitewater; Aviana Valtierra, rowing, University of Minnesota.
Sun Prairie — Bailee Hadley, softball, MATC.
Verona — Eliot Popkewitz, men’s soccer, University of Wisconsin; Kasie Keyes, softball, IUPUI; Josie McCartney, swimming, Seton Hall; Leah Remiker, track and field, University of Wisconsin. (Verona has scheduled Division 3 commitments for March 4.)