Vivian Cressman shot a 1-under 71 to help Middleton to a 50-shot victory in a Big Eight Conference quadrangular Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Course.

The Cardinals (323), finishing ahead of second-place Verona (373), placed five golfers in the top six. Verona’s Lily Haessig (84) finished third. Madison La Follette and Madison East fielded incomplete teams.

Ganshert leads MG swimmers

Macy Ganshert won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly and anchored the winning 200-yard freestyle relay to lead host Monona Grove past McFarland 129-41 in a dual meet.

Verona blanks MG in tennis

The Verona No. 3 doubles team of Mia Vandermause and Mallorie Kreuser defeated Eudora Tvedt and Caitlyn Foster of Madison East 5-7, 6-0, 11-9 as the Wildcats defeated the host Purgolders 7-0 in a dual meet. Verona won the remaining matches in straight sets.

3 shine for Mount Horeb

Jayse Holman had 16 kills, Laila Rasmussen 25 assists and Kennedy Myers 31 digs as Mount Horeb defeated Dodgeville 17-25, 25-19, 27-25, 27-25.

McFarland rolls in tennis

McFarland’s No. 1 doubles team of Stella Blau and Mia Mistele needed a first-set tiebreaker in their 7-6 (1), 7-5 victory over Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer of host Fort Atkinson/Cambridge in the Spartans’ 7-0 dual-meet victory.

Oregon bests Sauk Prairie

Oregon’s Mary Jo Sommers prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 10-4 over Addison Acker of host Sauk Prairie at No. 3 singles as the Panthers withstood the Eagles 5-2 in a dual meet.