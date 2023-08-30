Junior Delainey Halverson earned medalist honors with 40 and all five Oregon golfers broke 50 as the host Panthers defeated Beaver Dam 169-238 Wednesday in a dual meet at The Legend at Bergamont.
Drew Hoffer (42), Addison Sabel (43) and Charlotte Swenson (44) rounded out the Panthers’ scoring while their fifth golfer, Isla Rechlicz, shot 47.
Yu leads Madison West
Madison West’s Ezabell Yu was the medalist with 87, but Janesville Parker (404) won the triangular at Prairie Pines Golf Club. The Regents (430) finished second and host Sun Prairie West (445) was third, led by Eva LaRowe’s 96.