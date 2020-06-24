Prep girls wrestling: WIAA approves separate individual girls tournament in 2022

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The seed has been planted. Now, it’s time for the WIAA Board of Control to stand back and watch it grow.

A separate WIAA girls wrestling tournament was approved — following lengthy discussion and a key amendment — during a virtual meeting of the WIAA board on Wednesday afternoon.

The change makes Wisconsin the 27th state to adopt an individual girls wrestling tournament. To this point, only two girls have qualified for the WIAA state individual boys tournament.

The first separate girls tournament will take place at the close of the 2021-2022 season. However, girls wrestling will not yet be a separate sport under the WIAA’s auspices — girls will spend the regular season competing against, and scoring points for, their school’s boys team.

But if a school or co-operative program has elected to join the girls tournament, once the WIAA postseason begins, its female wrestlers will no longer compete with the boys team and will branch off into a separate girls tournament.

If a school or program opts not to participate in the girls tournament, it must allow its female wrestlers to compete on the boys team, including in the postseason if the girl has earned a varsity spot.