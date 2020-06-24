Prep girls wrestling: WIAA approves separate individual girls tournament in 2022

The seed has been planted. Now, it’s time for the WIAA Board of Control to stand back and watch it grow.
A separate WIAA girls wrestling tournament was approved — following lengthy discussion and a key amendment — during a virtual meeting of the WIAA board on Wednesday afternoon.
The change makes Wisconsin the 27th state to adopt an individual girls wrestling tournament. To this point, only two girls have qualified for the WIAA state individual boys tournament.
The first separate girls tournament will take place at the close of the 2021-2022 season. However, girls wrestling will not yet be a separate sport under the WIAA’s auspices — girls will spend the regular season competing against, and scoring points for, their school’s boys team.
But if a school or co-operative program has elected to join the girls tournament, once the WIAA postseason begins, its female wrestlers will no longer compete with the boys team and will branch off into a separate girls tournament.
If a school or program opts not to participate in the girls tournament, it must allow its female wrestlers to compete on the boys team, including in the postseason if the girl has earned a varsity spot.
Later, if a certain number of schools or programs can field a separate girls wrestling program — WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said it would take 16 schools or co-op teams, out of the WIAA membership of more than 500 schools — then the WIAA could vote to make it a separate sport, with girls eventually competing only against girls all season long.
Also, schools would be allowed to form co-operative programs to increase numbers for practices and meets.
“We could have the entire (16-team) Badger Conference form one co-operative team, if they wanted,” WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said.
Holmen and Milwaukee Reagan are the only WIAA schools that had 10 or more female wrestlers last season.
On Tuesday, a similar girls wrestling proposal was voted down, 13-2, by the WIAA’s wrestling advisory board. The stumbling block then was the WIAA leadership’s concern that creating a girls program too quickly would circumvent established WIAA bylaws, opening the door for challenges in other sports.
“I would encourage the Board to be mindful about setting aside the bylaws, and the expectations that will be created by that action,” Anderson said.
However, Board of Control member Willy Chambers, superintendent at Black Hawk in South Wayne, amended the previous proposal in two ways to meet those requirements.
First, the tournament would start in 2021-2022, not the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Second, girls would shift to girls-only competition starting with WIAA regionals, not after team regionals — which some coaches wanted because they need some girls to fill the spots in their 14-wrestler lineup, helping the team qualify for team sectionals.
“To me, it’s more important to develop the program for girls than it is to allow coaches to fill spots in the boys regional to advance to the team sectional,” Chambers said.
“I’m of a mindset that there’s an interim step to help grow the sport,” said Wauwatosa Public Schools superintendent Phil Ertl. “The idea of a state individual tournament will help grow the sport … To give that hope to the kids, that hope is what drives those kids.”
Almost all the details were left to be determined later — when and where will the tournament be held, what will the weight classifications be, who will coach the teams, and many other logistical details.
But the tournament is coming, and that was cause for celebration for hundreds of prep female wrestlers around Wisconsin.
“If we can do it now,” Ertl said, “why wait and make the girls miss out on a great opportunity?”
No word on fall sports
Anderson and Dr. Tim McGuine, a senior scientist with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, spoke before the Wisconsin Assembly on Wednesday to discuss a study Mcguine and his staff conducted on the mental health of student-athletes forced to miss the spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGuine said two-thirds of student-athletes surveyed said they faced anxiety or other mental health issues because of the school shutdown, adding that the student-athletes’ quality-of-life scores were the lowest that he had seen.
While Anderson said the WIAA still plans to hold a fall sports season, he said some changes might be invoked to help athletes become reacclimated to competition. One possibility would be to skip the first two weeks of the season (non-conference games) and play a seven-game season, or to eliminate the first round of the playoffs.
Anderson said sport-specific guidance on the possibility of holding seasons in the seven fall sports (football, volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf, tennis and swimming) was expected later this week or early next week.
Jeremy Schlitz, athletic director for the Madison Metropolitan School District, told the Assembly that a third of WIAA officials have indicated they won’t be comfortable working in the current environment.
In other decisions
• Basketball: The WIAA will use computerized seeding for its tournament series, starting next season if viable or no later than 2021-2022. The move will require the WIAA to keep a clearinghouse of every regular-season game’s score, as it does in football.
• Hockey: During the regular season, overtime will start with an eight-minute, sudden-victory period, followed by five minutes of 3-on-3 play. If there is no score after those periods, the game ends in a tie. In the postseason would include the following sudden-victory periods, in order: An 8-minute period; a 17-minute period, five minutes of 4-on-4; and 17 minutes of 3-on-3.
Also, the state boys tournament will keep two divisions, with the smallest 32 schools in Division 2. All eight state coaches (four from each division) will vote on seeding for teams in both divisions. And a proposal to add a fourth official for sectional finals and state games was denied.
• Wrestling: The timing of individual sectionals will change to allow a maximum of 20 minutes after the semifinals before finals can begin, or earlier if coaches agree. Also, trackwrestling.com will be used to randomly place sectional champs in state brackets.
• Eligibility: Due to problems with the availability of online learning in homes without computers or the Internet, the board voted to ease its own restrictions on eligibility until the end of the first grading period. Individual schools may elect to uphold their own eligibility rules, however.
• Finances: Anderson said the WIAA will attempt to recover some of the revenue cost by the canceled boys and girls state basketball tournaments, and all the spring tournaments, with measures including a reduction in mileage payouts to state teams and officials, a $1 increase in tournament ticket prices, reductions in in-person meetings, printing and shared revenue for tournament hosts, and frozen salaries for WIAA staff.
Anderson said the WIAA has not considered bringing back membership fees or cancelling the WIAA-provided concussion insurance for student-athletes.
