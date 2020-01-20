Prep girls basketball

Chase won’t be on the bench when the Badger North Conference-leading Golden Beavers (12-2) travel to Portage on Thursday night or when they meet La Crosse Aquinas on Saturday in Wisconsin Dells. Aquinas is Division 4’s top-ranked team and the two-time defending Division 4 state champion.

“That will be a tough one for me to be gone,” Chase said.

Chase said he hopes he will be cleared medically to coach by the time postseason arrives, but that depends on his recovery.

“The prognosis long term is really good,” he said. “After going to UW and meeting with the doctors, I’m not expecting any long-term effects.”

He had hoped to have the surgery after the season, but was told by doctors the procedure couldn’t wait.

Chase said he informed the players and coaches Thursday. He coached during the Beavers’ 59-45 victory over Oregon in the Badger Challenge first-place game Saturday. But he said he wasn’t feeling particularly well and left the court after the game without conducting post-game interviews.

Chase was The Associated Press coach of the year and Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area girls basketball coach of the year after leading the Beavers to their third consecutive state title last season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0