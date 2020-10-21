Prep football preview: Marshall puts its perfect record on the line at Pardeeville on Friday

(All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
GAME OF THE WEEK
Marshall (4-0, 3-0 Eastern Suburban Conference) at Pardeeville (0-2, 0-2)
So far, unbeaten Marshall has been one of the area’s most impressive teams on both sides of the football. The defense has held opponents to 19 points and two touchdowns on an average of 183 yards of offense. On the other hand, the Cardinals have produced 118 points (all scored in the first three quarters) on 304 yards per game. Individually, Kelby Peterson has 26 tackles, six for loss; Bryce Frank has rushed for 509 yards, caught six passes for 160 yards and scored twice on kick returns; and Craig Ward has thrown for 420 yards. ... Pardeeville’s season has been interrupted by a COVID-19 shutdown, and the Bulldogs lost 35-26 to Eastern Suburban co-leader Waterloo last week after sitting out two weeks. The offense has produced 25 points per game, led by the rushing of Devin Seth (161 yards) and the passing of Peter Freye (164 yards, five TDs). Seth also leads the defense with 16 tackles.
GAMES TO WATCH
Lakeside Lutheran (3-0) at Lake Mills (3-1)
The only two area teams earning mention in The Associated Press’ state rankings meet in a crosstown rivalry showdown. Lakeside steamrolled Kewaskum last week, 39-8, a week after Lake Mills took a 48-7 win over the same opponent. Warriors quarterback Nathan Chesterman has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 268 yards, and Micah Cody has rushed for 453 yards on a 16.2-yard average, with six TDs. Cody also leads the defense with 29 stops. … Lake Mills features one of the state’s most talented offensive players, senior quarterback Adam Moen. He led the state in combined rushing and passing yardage last year, and this here has already thrown for 1,050 yards and 10 TDs, on a 65.8 percent completion rate, and has rushed for 200 yards and nine more scores. Charlie Cassady ran for 134 yards in last week’s 49-24 win over Watertown.
Madison Edgewood (2-2) at Wisconsin Lutheran (0-3) at Wisconsin Lutheran College
Coach Jesse Norris’ Crusaders have run hot and cold while dealing with injury issues and a schedule that requires all games to be played on the road. Last week, University School of Milwaukee scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 20-0 victory, picking off two Edgewood passes and holding the Crusaders to 31 yards passing and 23 yards rushing. The previous week, sophomore Mason Folkers stepped in for the injured Joe Hartlieb at quarterback and engineered a 359-yard attack in a 55-14 romp over Portage. … Wisconsin Lutheran has struggled against a Murderer’s Row of opponents, losing to Milwaukee Marquette, New Berlin Eisenhower and Kaukauna by a combined 140-25 score. Quarterback Bryce Pagel has completed only 24 percent of his passes, but leads the team in passing (173 yards) and rushing (104 yards).
Sauk Prairie (0-4) at Baraboo (3-1)
Sauk Prairie has struggled on both sides of the ball, giving up 131 total points and 295 yards of offense per game while producing 41 total points and 104.5 yards per game. Receiver Owen Diehl has been a weapon, with 12 catches for 229 yards. … Baraboo is having its best season in years, shutting out Reedsburg 24-0 last week. The Thunderbirds’ only loss was a 20-19 decision to Sussex Hamilton. Luna Larson has thrown for 336 yards and rushed for a team-best 463 yards and six TDs.
Reedsburg (1-3) at Watertown (2-2)
Reedsburg is smarting after last week’s shutout loss to Baraboo, a game that saw the Beavers held to 161 total yards and only 57 rushing yards. Quarterback Bryant Yanke has thrown for 313 yards and rushed for 244, and Miles Raupp has rushed for 283 yards. … Watertown struggled against the offensive firepower of Lake Mills last week, giving up 366 yards and 49 points. Caleb Huff has passed for 417 yards and two TDs and has rushed for 169 yards and six scores. Dylan Sippel leads the rushing attack with 181 yards.
Edgar (4-0) at Portage (2-2)
Edgar, the state’s top-ranked small-schools team, makes the trip from the Wausau area with a crackerjack team. Coach Jerry Sinz’s Wildcats beat state-ranked Onalaska in their second game, 12-7, and have beaten their other three opponents by a combined 138-21. Edgar has won seven WIAA state championships and earned six runner-up trophies. Edgar rushes for 225 yards per game, led by Kyle Brewster (469 yards, nine TDs, 12.7-yard average). Quarterback Konnor Wolf has thrown for 280 yards and four scores. … Portage looked solid in a win over Sauk Prairie last week. The Warriors’ rushing game is keyed by Ethan Bleich (265 yards, six TDs) and Junior Bazaldua (234 yards).
Markesan (0-3, 0-2 Eastern Suburban) at Waterloo (2-1, 2-0)
Markesan hasn’t won, but the Hornets have given good teams trouble, as shown by last week’s 12-8 loss to Marshall. Running back Micah Kracht has rushed for 183 yards. Quarterback Hayden Quade has completed only three passes, all last week. … Waterloo has been an impressive upstart so far, beating Palmyra-Eagle and Pardeeville in close contests and losing to Cambria-Friesland. Coach Dave Frisell’s Pirates are led by running back Eugene Wolff, who ran for 159 yards and three TDs against Pardeeville, and quarterback Blake Huebner.
Palmyra-Eagle (1-3, 1-2 Eastern Suburban) at Cambridge (2-2, 2-1)
Coach Carey Venne’s Panthers broke into the win column last week with a 33-0 rout of Dodgeland. Quarterback Joey Brown has thrown for 127 yards, and running back Levi Musselman has 283 yards rushing with five TDs. Casey Webber leads the defense with 51 tackles. … Cambridge lost to unbeaten Randolph last week, 34-23, snapping a two-game winning streak by giving up two fourth-quarter touchdowns and 28 second-half points. Quarterback Ezra Stein has thrown for 279 yards and rushed for 270 more; running back Trey Colts has 282 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Watertown Luther Prep (2-2) at Kenosha St. Joseph (2-1)
The Phoenix have won two straight after opening with losses to powerhouses Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran. Last week, Luther Prep downed a strong Racine Lutheran team, 19-6, behind a strong all-around performance by senior running back and linebacker Jon Holtz. Elijah Shevey has been a dependable performer at quarterback. … Kenosha St. Joseph lost two Racine Lutheran two weeks ago, 35-6, but has handled Burlington Catholic Central and Jackson Living Word Lutheran by a combined 62-6. Jacob Ashmus has thrown for 380 yards and three TDs, and Caden Tolefree has rushed for 216 yards and three scores.
River Valley (3-1, 2-0 Southwest Wisconsin) vs. Platteville (1-3, 0-1), 1 p.m. Saturday at UW-Platteville
River Valley has won three straight after an opening loss to Darlington, scoring at least 31 points in wins over Prairie du Chien, Lancaster and Richland Center. Will Bailey has thrown for 728 yards and six touchdowns, and Zach Gloudeman has rushed for 312 yards and five scores. … Platteville broke into the win column last week with a 36-28 overtime victory over Iowa-Grant. Quarterback Derek Digman has thrown for 546 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 160 more; John Goomey has added 385 yards rushing with four scores.
— Art Kabelowsky
