Prep football preview: Marshall puts its perfect record on the line at Pardeeville on Friday

So far, unbeaten Marshall has been one of the area’s most impressive teams on both sides of the football. The defense has held opponents to 19 points and two touchdowns on an average of 183 yards of offense. On the other hand, the Cardinals have produced 118 points (all scored in the first three quarters) on 304 yards per game. Individually, Kelby Peterson has 26 tackles, six for loss; Bryce Frank has rushed for 509 yards, caught six passes for 160 yards and scored twice on kick returns; and Craig Ward has thrown for 420 yards. ... Pardeeville’s season has been interrupted by a COVID-19 shutdown, and the Bulldogs lost 35-26 to Eastern Suburban co-leader Waterloo last week after sitting out two weeks. The offense has produced 25 points per game, led by the rushing of Devin Seth (161 yards) and the passing of Peter Freye (164 yards, five TDs). Seth also leads the defense with 16 tackles.