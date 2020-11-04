Prep football preview: Edgewood hopes to finish regular season strong

(All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Game of the Week
Madison Edgewood (4-2) at Sauk Prairie (0-6)
Coach Jesse Norris’ Edgewood Crusaders have become the close-call masters of this reduced football season, pulling out a 16-15 victory over Wisconsin Lutheran on a 92-yard scoring pass from sophomore Mason Folkers to senior Jackson Trudgeon with 59 seconds left, and holding on late to beat Reedsburg last week, 21-15. Folkers, a midseason replacement due to injury, has thrown for 559 yards and eight TDs, and Trudgeon has 29 catches for 456 yards and six scores, two against Reedsburg.
Sauk Prairie hasn’t won yet this year, but the Eagles haven’t crumbled, either. Coach Clay Iverson’s team gave a good Lake Mills team a handful last week before giving up a fourth-quarter touchdown to lose 22-15. Owen Diehl ran for two touchdowns in the game and Damien Wright-Rodriguez threw for 85 yards and rushed for 43 more. Offensive production has been the Achilles’ heel of the Eagles all year, averaging only 159 yards per game.
Marshall (5-0, 4-0) at Waterloo (3-2, 3-1)
This could have been a showdown for sole possession of the Eastern Suburban Conference title, but Waterloo ran into a Cambridge buzzsaw last week, falling 43-13. A Waterloo win still would create a two-way or three-way tie for the league title, with Cambridge joining the party. Marshall had to sit out last week after a COVID-19 issue with Horicon/Hustisford, leading to a forfeit. The Cardinals’ only close game was a 12-8 win over Markesan in Week Four; the Cardinals’ other games have seen margins of at least 15 points. All-purpose speedster Bryce Frank leads the team in rushing (624 yards, six TDs) and receiving (181 yards, four TDs), and Craig Ward has thrown for 469 yards. Waterloo’s power players have been running backs Eugene Wolff and Jordi Aguero and quarterback Blake Huebner.
Baraboo (5-1) at Portage (2-4)
Friday’s winner earns the non-existent Badger North Conference title, having won all three meetings with the other North teams that chose to play fall football during the COVID-19 pandemic. Baraboo definitely is the hotter of the two programs, coming off a 45-26 win over Watertown last week. The Thunderbirds haven’t won six regular-season games (even in a nine-game season) since 2006, and haven’t gotten through with only one loss since the mid-1990s. Size and power are the Thunderbirds’ calling cards, with a big line opening holes for senior running back Owen Nachtigal (549 yards rushing, 6.7 per carry, six touchdowns) and junior quarterback Luna Larson (681 yards rushing, 6.5 per carry, nine TDs). Portage, with an already small roster impacted further by coronavirus issues, has lost its last two games to powerhouses Edgar and Lakeside Lutheran by a combined 97-6 score. The Warriors have scored 14.2 points and allowed 34.3 points per game, on average. Ethan Bleich leads the rushing attack with 265 yards and six TDs.
Reedsburg (2-4) at Lake Mills (4-2)
When Reedsburg has succeeded this year, it has been largely the credit of a defense that has yet to allow 30 points in a game. Good rushing teams have trouble against the Beavers, but good passing teams seem to do better — and there are few passers in the state better than Lake Mills senior Adam Moen (120 for 169, 1,566 yards, 13 touchdowns). Jaxson Retrum has 569 receiving yards and seven scores. Reedsburg has spread the wealth, with six players delivering at least one rushing touchdown. Quarterback Bryant Yanke leads the list with four, and has thrown for 445 yards and two more scores.
Lakeside Lutheran (5-0) at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (3-3)
Coach Paul Bauer’s Warriors have quietly brought themselves to the brink of a perfect regular season, climbing to No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press state rankings for medium-sized schools. Lakeside has outscored opponents, 32.4 points to 11.2 per game, and outgained them, 296.9 yards to 196.7 yards per game. Quarterback Nathan Chesterman has thrown for 432 yards and rushed for 310 more, and Micah Cody has 611 yards rushing with eight touchdowns and leads the defense with 41 tackles. The Chargers lost last week to Kewaskum, 23-13, to snap a three-game winning streak. Joey Ehlke has rushed for 666 yards and eight touchdowns.
Watertown (2-4) at Grafton (4-1)
Coach Benji Kamrath’s Goslings simply have not been able to outscore their own defense this year. While the Goslings have scored more than 24 points per game, they’ve allowed more than 29 per game, including 45 against Baraboo last week. Caleb Huff has thrown for 637 yards and four TDs and leads the running attack with 192 yards and eight scores. Grafton, ranked seventh among state medium-sized schools by The Associated Press, dropped a 42-7 loss at Waukesha Catholic Memorial in Week Four, sat out a week and then beat Wauwatosa East last week, 27-6. Canon Pfaff has rushed for 670 yards and five touchdowns, and Chase Norton has thrown for 398 yards and six scores.
Watertown Luther Prep (3-2) at Randolph (5-1)
On Oct. 24, Luther Prep visited Kenosha St. Joseph without head coach Justin Gregorius, sitting out due to a COVID-19 exposure quarantine. His Phoenix rolled past Kenosha St. Joseph, 56-0, to extend its winning streak to three games (won by a combined score of 124-13). Now, after last week’s game at Wisconsin Dells was called off due to COVID-19 problems on the Dells roster, Luther Prep takes on a Rockets team that beat Fall River/Rio last week, 41-6, to bounce back from a 17-14 loss to Trailways Conference leader Oshkosh Lourdes. Luther Prep’s offense is led by quarterback Elijah Shevey and running back Jon Holtz. Randolph quarterback Brayden Haffele has thrown for 574 yards and four scores and rushed for 368 yards and seven scores, second only to Zach Paul (639 yards rushing, eight TDs). The Rockets average 6.9 yards per rushing attempt.
Canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Dodgeville at River Valley (4-2, 3-0)
Cambridge (4-2, 4-1) at Dodgeland (0-4, 0-2)
Bonus: Hudson (3-1) vs. Muskego (6-0)
2 p.m. Friday, Sauk Prairie High School
The defending WIAA Division 1 state champion and this year’s top-ranked team, Muskego, meets Hudson not-quite-halfway on Sauk Prairie’s new turf field. However, no walk-up tickets will be available. The game will feature arguably the state’s best player, Muskego senior defensive back and University of Wisconsin recruit Hunter Wohler. While the Classic 8 Conference might be having a down year, Muskego has outscored opponents, 241-52, and has allowed only 162.8 yards per game while gaining 469.1 yards, including 310.8 yards on the ground. Hudson has won four straight after a 17-14 loss to Chippewa Falls on Oct. 2.
