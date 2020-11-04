Prep football preview: Edgewood hopes to finish regular season strong

Baraboo (5-1) at Portage (2-4)

Friday’s winner earns the non-existent Badger North Conference title, having won all three meetings with the other North teams that chose to play fall football during the COVID-19 pandemic. Baraboo definitely is the hotter of the two programs, coming off a 45-26 win over Watertown last week. The Thunderbirds haven’t won six regular-season games (even in a nine-game season) since 2006, and haven’t gotten through with only one loss since the mid-1990s. Size and power are the Thunderbirds’ calling cards, with a big line opening holes for senior running back Owen Nachtigal (549 yards rushing, 6.7 per carry, six touchdowns) and junior quarterback Luna Larson (681 yards rushing, 6.5 per carry, nine TDs). Portage, with an already small roster impacted further by coronavirus issues, has lost its last two games to powerhouses Edgar and Lakeside Lutheran by a combined 97-6 score. The Warriors have scored 14.2 points and allowed 34.3 points per game, on average. Ethan Bleich leads the rushing attack with 265 yards and six TDs.