Caden Nelson reached a milestone for the Monona Grove boys basketball team Thursday night, scoring 31 points to lead a 74-62 victory over visiting Milton in Badger South Conference play.
Nelson, a senior, passed the 1,000-point career mark to help the Silver Eagles (13-5, 9-2 Badger South) hold on to their first-place tie with Stoughton in the conference standings.
Freshman Jack Campion scored 22 points to lead Milton (4-16, 1-11).
Oregon 60, Watertown 48
The host Panthers (11-6, 8-3 Badger South) were up 13 points at halftime and held on in the second half to defeat the Goslings (8-10, 4-7) and maintain their hold on third place. Junior Adam Yates scored 14 points and sophomore Erik Victorson had 12. For Watertown, junior Cade Oiler and junior Michael Kuckkan scored nine points apiece.
DeForest 74, Portage 51
The visiting Norskies (16-3, 10-1 Badger North) stayed in the hunt for the league title with a runaway victory over the Warriors (5-14, 3-9). Austin Westra and Jack Bogan scored 15 points each to lead DeForest. Portage's Eli Considine scored 27 points, but none of his teammates scored more than four.
Columbus 66, Poynette 48
Senior Trent Casper scored 20 points and junior Ben Emler had 19 as the visiting Cardinals (10-8, 3-5 Capitol North) raced past the Pumas (3-15, 0-9).
Sophomore Kelby Petersen scored a team-high 11 points, including three 3-pointers, to pace Poynette.
McFarland 73, Clinton 22
The host Spartans (14-5, 10-5 Rock Valley) opened a 41-15 halftime lead and held the Cougars (1-17, 0-15) to seven points in the second half in the runaway victory. Trevon Chislom led the winners with 21 points.
Edgerton 73, Walworth Big Foot 57
Sophomore Drew Hanson scored 20 points to help the Crimson Tide (11-7, 9-6 Rock Valley) roll past the visiting Chiefs (7-12, 5-11). Senior Logan Eischeid finished with 28 points for Big Foot.
Prairie du Chien 60, River Valley 39
Visiting Prairie du Chien (16-2, 6-1 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) opened a 35-18 halftime lead and coasted to beat River Valley (6-10, 5-2) to knock River Valley out of a three-way tie for the league lead.
Barneveld 81, Monticello 60
Golden Eagles senior Dayne Evans scored a game-high 20 points to lead Barneveld (11-7, 8-1 Six Rivers East) to an easy victory over the Ponies (10-10, 5-6). Monticello was led by Peter Gustafson with 20 points.
Madison Memorial 86, Milwaukee North 49
The host Spartans (13-5) received scoring from 14 players in a non-conference victory over the Blue Devils (2-12), led by Drew Collins with 16 points. North got 18 from junior Lashon Lee.