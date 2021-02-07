Prep basketball: Madison Edgewood girls use big first half to run past Sun Prairie

A big first half carried the Madison Edgewood girls basketball team to a 69-50 victory over Sun Prairie in a non-conference game played at Lakeside Lutheran.
The Crusaders (16-5) opened a 36-14 halftime lead behind a strong inside-outside game, and then fended off a late Sun Prairie surge with a 12-0 run in the second half.
Sarah Lazar led Edgewood with 17 points, Amber Grosse had 14, Baluck Deang 13 and Ellie Iglar 11. Sun Prairie got 14 points each from Marie Outlay and Antioinique Auston.
Monona Grove 64,
Lakeside Lutheran 57
The visiting Silver Eagles (3-4) used a 34-27 run in the second half to break away from a 30-30 halftime tie against the Warriors (9-10). Peighton Nelson scored 12 of her 24 points after halftime, and the Silver Eagles made 14 of 23 second-half free throws. Mia Murray led Lakeside with 23 points.
Freedom 51, Verona 39
The host Irish (22-1), ranked fourth in Division 2, used a 33-17 run in the second half to get past the Wildcats (4-3). Callie Genk scored a game-high 15 points to lead Freedom. Reagan Briggs totaled 11 for Verona.
Mount Horeb 50, Middleton 33
Julia Magnuson scored 18 points and led the Vikings (4-2) past the Cardinals (0-5) at Barneveld. Mount Horeb pulled away from a 22-22 halftime tie. Audrey Deptula led Middleton with 10 points.
New Glarus 51, Belleville 49
Jaylynn Benson scored 14 points and helped the Glarner Knights (18-4, 8-2 Capitol South) earn a comeback victory, rallying from a 29-22 halftime deficit against the Wildcats (4-13, 2-6). Ava Foley led Belleville with 19 points.
Boys basketball
Middleton 58,
Fort Atkinson 57 (OT) After trailing 24-17 at the half, Kaden Fosdick scored nine points in the second half and added five in overtime to propel the visiting Cardinals to a victory over the Blackhawks (8-3). Gavin Hurley provided five points in overtime for Middleton. Carson Baker led Fort Atkinson with 21 points.
Sun Prairie 63, Oconomowoc 57
Ben Olson scored 23 points and carried the visiting Cardinals (2-3) to a victory over the Raccoons (9-11). Drew Houtakker had 15 points and Connor Carpenter 12 for Sun Prairie. Jake Fisher scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half for Oconomowoc.
Waunakee 100, Fall Creek 72
Andrew Keller scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half to hand the visiting Warriors (12-4) a 28-point win over the Crickets (15-5). Caden Nelson had 17 points and Casey Fischer 11 for Waunakee. Teigan Ploeckelman led Fall Creek with 14.
Madison Edgewood 75,
Portage 64
Behind 23 points from Michael Regnier, the visiting Crusaders (6-12) topped the Warriors (6-13). Ben Newton scored 16 points for Edgewood, which went 22-for-22 at the free throw line. Cooper Roberts recorded 22 points and Erik Brouette added 18 for Portage.
Milton 55, DeForest 54
Samuel Burdette scored 16 points and Jack Campion 15 to help the host Red Hawks (11-3) get past the Norskies (8-5). Burdette made four 3-pointers and Campion hit three more. DeForest got 20 points from Max Weisbrod.
West Allis Central 73, Verona 60
The host Bulldogs (10-7) used a 43-35 run in the second half to build a victory over the Wildcats (3-3). Greyson Pritzl scored 22 points and Najoshi Tolefree 21 for Central. Verona got 10 points each from Cam McCorkle and Jonah Anderson.
PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday's area summaries
Capitol North Conference
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 57, LAKE MILLS 46
Lake Mills*17*29*—*46
Lakeside Lutheran*29*28*—*57
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 3 1-2 7; Foster 2 1-2 7; Retrum 1 1-3 3; Moen 4 1-1 10; Bender 6 2-3 14; Horken 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 6-11 46.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 2-2 7; Tersony Vater 3 0-0 6; Olszewski 1 5-6 7; Main 2 0-0 4; Birkholz 8 3-4 19; Lauber 4 1-2 11; O’Donnell 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 12-16 57.
3-point goals: LM 4 (Foster 2, Moen, Horken); LL 3 (Lauber 2, Uttech). Total fouls: LM 17; LL 17.
Capitol South Conference
NEW GLARUS 65, BELLEVILLE 57
Belleville*30*27*—*57
New Glarus*33*32*—*65
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 2 0-2 4; Ace 6 0-1 15; C. Syse 2 4-4 9; Conner 4 0-0 9; Nolden 0 2-2 2; T. Syse 5 4-6 14; Fahey 2 0-1 4. Totals 21 10-16 57.
NEW GLARUS — Streiff 5 0-0 10; Martinsen 5 0-1 10; Schuett 1 0-0 3; Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8; Strok 3 0-0 6; Faber 4 0-0 8; Walter 10 0-2 20. Totals 31 0-3 65.
3-point goals: B 5 (Ace 3, C. Syse, Conner); NG 3 (Siegenthaler 2, Schuett). Total fouls: B 9; NG 15.
MARSHALL 54, CAMBRIDGE 41
Marshall*22*32*—*54
Cambridge*16*25*—*41
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 3 2-2 9; Frank 0 1-3 1; Ward 6 6-7 21; Truschinski 7 9-11 23. Totals 16 16-23 54.
CAMBRIDGE — Nickolay 5 3-3 17; Heth 3 0-0 7; Horton 1 0-0 2; Buckman 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 4 3-8 13. Totals 14 6-11 41.
3-point goals: M 4 (Ward 3, Lutz); C 7 (Nickolay 4, Schroeder 2, Heth). Total fouls: M 11; C 18.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 61, WATERLOO 60
Wisconsin Heights*33*28*—*61
Waterloo*23*37*—*60
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 2 0-0 5; Barsness 9 0-0 19; Adler 2 6-7 10; J. Brabender 2 0-0 4; Kennedy 1 1-1 3; D. Brabender 6 4-5 16; Hosking 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 11-13 61.
WATERLOO — Hager 7 0-0 17; Huebner 1 1-3 3; Tschanz 6 2-3 17; Wolff 2 1-2 5; Christiansen 1 1-2 3; Ritter 2 0-0 4; Wolleen 0 1-2 1; Marshall 3 3-4 10. Totals 22 9-16 60.
3-point goals: WH 2 (Buol 1, Barsness 1); W 7 (Hager 3, Tschanz 3, Marshall 1). Total fouls: WH 15; W 15. Fouled out: J. Brabender.
Non-conference
DeFOREST 65, MADISON EDGEWOOD 52
Madison Edgewood*16*36*—*52
DeForest*25*40*—*65
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Caulum 4 0-0 9; Krantz 3 1-2 6; Regniel 3 3-3 9; S. Jimenez 3 0-0 8; Schenk 1 1-2 3; Thomas 1 0-0 2; Hughes 1 0-0 2; Nwankwo 6 0-0 12; Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals xx xx-xx xx.
DeFOREST — Hawk 6 0-0 10; Grundahl 2 0-0 5; Weisbrod 7 0-0 12; Jansen 6 1-1 13; Fredrickson 2 1-1 5; Thennes 0 2-2 2; Hausser 2 1-1 5; Magli 3 3-5 9; Hartig 3 0-4 6. Totals 31 8-14 65.
3-point goals: ME 4 (S. Jimenez 2, Caulum, Krantz); D 6 (Weisbrod 3, Hawk 2, Grundahl). Total fouls: ME 20; D 11.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 63, MILTON 54
Westosha Central*26*37*—*63
Milton*26*28*—*54
WESTOSHA CENTRAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Griffin 1 0-0 2, Menarek 1 0-0 2, Garth 4 1-1 9, Sippy 1 4-5 7, Mulhollow 4 2-3 10, Rose 10 10-10 33. Totals 21 17-19 63.
MILTON — Campion 11 7-9 31, Burrows 2 2-2 6, Bothun 2 0-0 4, Widner 1 0-0 3, Burdette 2 0-0 6, McIntyre 1 0-2 2, Ratzburg 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-13 54.
3-point goals: WC 4 (Rose 3, Sippy 1); M 5 (Campion 2, Burdette 2, Widner 1). Total fouls: WC 12; M 19.
LA CROSSE CENTRAL 53, SUN PRAIRIE 52
Sun Prairie*32*20*—*52
La Crosse Central*23*30*—*53
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hansen 4 0-0 12, Olson 7 1-2 17, Carpenter 3 2-2 8, Houtakker 2 1-3 5, Kaminski 1 0-0 2, Ostrenga 2 2-2 6, Knade 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-6 52.
LA CROSSE CENTRAL — Adams 4 0-0 8, Fielding 6 1-1 14, Fried 5 2-3 14, Warren 1 0-0 2, Compan 5 2-2 13, Brindley 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-6 53.
3-point goals: SP 7 (Hansen 4, Olson 2, Houtakker 1); LCC 4 (Fried 2, Fielding 1, Compan 1). Total fouls: SP 10; LCC 13.
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 61, JANESVILLE PARKER 58
Janesville Parker*15*43*—*58
Greendale Martin Luther*31*30*—*61
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft pts) — Vernon 1 0 3; Thompson 1 0 3; DeLong 4 0 9; Conners 2 0 4; Hartwig 4 0 8; Naber 3 6 12; Weis 6 5 19. Totals 21 11-12 58.
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER (61) — Shakur 3 0 6; Burris 7 0 17; Russell 1-1-4; Povlick 0 1 1; Bearmon 7 1 16; Haynes 5 4 17. Totals 23 7-9 61.
3-point goals: JP 5 (Weis 2, DeLong, Thompson, Vernon), GML 8 (Haynes 3, Burris 3, Russell, Bearmon). Total fouls: JP 16, GML 12.
VERONA 59, WISCONSIN DELLS 50
Verona*34*25*—*59
Wisconsin Dells*23*27*—*50
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 11 0-1 23; Kisting 1 2-2 4; Anderson 3 1-2 7; Flink 1 0-0 2; Krantz 1 0-0 2; Roddick 2 0-0 5; Farrell 1 0-0 3; Sherry 4 0-0 11; Jannusch 1 0-2 2. Totals 25 3-7 59.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Knetter 2 0-0 6; Funmaker 3 0-0 9; Rockwell 4 6-6 15; Witt 5 2-3 12; Weiss 1 0-0 2; Nevar 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 8-9 50.
3-point goals: V 6 (Sherry 3, McCorkle, Roddick, Farrell); WD 8 (Funmaker 3, Knetter 2, Nevar 2, Rockwell). Total fouls: V 14; WD 15.
WAUNAKEE 70, ELKHORN 57
Waunakee*38*32*—*70
Elkhorn*27*30*—*57
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nelson 4 0-0 9; Zibell 3 0-0 9; Whalen 1 0-0 3; Driscoll 1 0-0 3; Fuhremann 4 4-5 12; Booker 2 0-2 4; Dotzlen 5 0-0 10; Krushek 1 0-0 2; Kenas 1 0-0 2; Vojtlsek 1 2-4 4; Keller 6 0-0 12. Totals 29 6-11 70.
ELKHORN — Johnson 7 3-5 19; Davey 4 4-4 13; Betal 2 2-2 8; Hall 0 2-2 2; Etten 3 0-0 6; Franz 3 0-0 6; Reed 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 12-16 57.
3-point goals: W 6 (Nelson 1, Zibell 3. Whalen 1, Driscoll 1); E 5 (Johnson 2, Davey 1, Bestal 2). Total fouls: W 16; E 13.
EDGERTON 68, JEFFERSON 58
Edgerton*34*34*—*68
Jefferson*18*40*—*58
EDGERTON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Kauf 4 1-3 10, Jenny 13 3-6 31, D. Hanson 7 2-3 19, A. Hanson 2 1-1 5, Krause 0 1-3 1, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 8-16 68.
JEFFERSON — Miller 8 0-1 22, McGraw 5 0-0 12, Neitzel 1 0-0 2, Lenz 1 0-0 3, Martin 4 0-0 10, Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Devine 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 0-1 58.
3-pointers: E 6 (Kauf, Jenny 2, D. Hanson), J 12 (Miller 6, McGraw 2, Lenz, Martin 2, Hoffman). Total fouls:: E 9, J 18.
MCFARLAND 64, BIG FOOT 63
McFarland*33*31*—*64
Walworth Big Foot*23*40*—*63
MCFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Kelley 1 0-0 2, Nichols 1 1-2 3, Pavelec 3 4-4 10, Wewinski 9 4-5 24, Kes 1 2-3 4, Larson 3 1-3 8, Gillen 4 2-4 10. Chislom 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 14-21 64.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Torrez 1 3-4 7, Schmitz 3 0-0 7, Gerdes 2 1-2 7, Foster 11 5-6 29, Wilson 6 2-4 14. Totals: 23 11-16 63.
3-point goals: WBF 7 (Schmitz 2, Gerdes 2, Foster 2). M 4 (Werwinski 2, Larson, Chislom).
SAUK PRAIRIE 42, WESTFIELD 27
Westfield*8*19*—*27
Sauk Prairie*17*25*—*42
WESTFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Thompson 1 0-0 3; Holly 3 1-1 7; Gray 2 0-0 5; Kangas 2 0-0 4; Stuattacher 0 2-2 2; Hoffa 0 4-4 4; Barton 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 9-9 27.
SAUK PRAIRIE — K. Breunig 2 0-0 6; I. Breunig 1 0-0 2; Bean 1 0-0 2; E. Breunig 2 0-0 4; Wilson 6 4-4 19; Drew 1 0-0 2; D. Breunig 1 1-1 3; Kirska 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 7-9 42.
3-point goals: W 5 (K. Breunig 2, Wilson 3); SP 2 (Thompson 1, Gray 1). Total fouls: W 11; SP 6.
LODI 57, COLUMBUS 52
Columbus*14*38*—*52
Lodi*26*31*—*57
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 3 0-0 6; N. Cotter 1 0-0 3; W. Cotter 7 2-4 17; Brunell 2 0-0 4; Fritz 8 3-4 21; Selk 0 1-2 1 Totals 21 6-10 52.
LODI — Wendt 5 0-1 12; Traeder 5 3-4 13; Q. Faust 4 1-1 9; Ring 4 1-3 11; Coddington 1 0-0 2; Lincoln 3 0-0 6; C. Faust 0 3-4 3; Lins 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 9-15 57.
3-point goals: C 4 (Fritz 2, N. Cotter, W. Cotter); L 4 (Wendt 2, Ring 2. Total fouls: C 14; L 13. Fouled out: Brunell.
Evansville 55, Oregon 45
Monday’s late summary
Non-conference
WAUNAKEE 69, JANESVILLE PARKER 63
Waunakee*25*44*—* 69
Janesville Parker*31*32*—*63
WAUNAKEE (fg ft pts) — Nelson 3 2 10, Zibell 5 3 15, Fuhremann 3 2 10, Booker 2 0 4, Dotzler 3 0 7, Lavold 2 0 5, Kruschek 3 0 8, Keller 5 0 10. Totals 25 10-13 69.
JANESVILLE PARKER (63) —Thompson 1 0 3, DeLong 6 0 12, Conners 1 0 2, Hartwig 2 1 5, Naber 7 3 17, Weis 9 5 24. Totals 26 9-18 63.
3-point goals: W 11 (Zibell 3, Nelson2, Fuhremann 2, Dotzler 1, Lavold 1, Kruschek 2); JP 2 (Thompson 1, Weis 1). Total fouls:W 14; P 15. Fouled out: Dotzler.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday's area summaries
Non-conference
MARSHALL 61, LAKE MILLS 58
Marshall*26*35*—*61
Lake Mills*22*36*—*58
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 4 1-2 10; Andrews 6 4-10 16; Rateike 3 0-0 9; Weisensel 1 0-0 2; Nickel 6 6-9 18; Ward 2 1-2 6. Totals 22 12-23 61.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 3 3-4 9; Wagner 2 1-2 6; Wollin 5 0-0 15; J. Pitta 1 0-0 3; Guerrero 1 1-2 4; Lamke 2 0-0 6; B. Pitta 1 0-0 2; Will 6 1-1 13. Totals 21 6-9 58.
3-point goals: M 5 (Rateike 3, Ward 1, Lutz 1); LM 10 (Wollin 5, Lamke 2, Wagner 1, J. Pitta 1, Guerrero 1). Total fouls: M 11; LM 18.
BEAVER DAM 74, MONONA GROVE 32
Monona Grove*16*16*—*32
Beaver Dam*29*45*—*74
MONONA GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) — Clevidence 2 0-0 4; Goke 0 3-4 3; Nelson 1 3-4 6; Moreau 2 0-2 4; Yundt 1 2-2 4; BonDurant 2 0-0 4; Poole 2 0-1 5; Hanson 0 0-2 0; Bracken 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 8-17 32.
BEAVER DAM — Jens 8 3-4 24; Salettel 1 0-0 3; Wittnebel 8 1-2 17; Yagodinski 3 0-0 8; Stonewall 3 2-4 8; Lapen 3 2-2 9; Czarnecki 1 3-5 5. Totals 27 11-17 74.
3-point goals: MG 2 (Nelson 1, Poole 1); BD 9 (Jens 5, Yagodinski 2, Salettel 1, Lapen 1). Total fouls: MG 14; BD 15.
REEDSBURG 91, FORT ATKINSON 40
Reedsburg*55*36*—*91
Fort Atkinson*27*13*—*40
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Cherney 1 0-0 3; Olson 3 0-0 7; Halvensleben 0 1-2 1; Stieve 1 0-0 2; T. Cherney 6 3-5 15; S. Cherney 8 5-6 23; Dietz 5 2-3 12; Mah. Wieman 8 1-2 19; Benish 4 0-0 9. Totals 36 12-18 91.
FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 3 1-4 7; Belzer 1 1-2 4; Marquart 2 4-7 8; Staude 4 2-2 13; Kohl 1 0-0 2; Neste 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 10-17 40.
3-point goals: R 7 (S. Cherney 2, Mah. Wieman 2, Benish 1, Olson 1, C. Cherney 1); FA 4 (Staude 3, Belzer 1). Total fouls: R 16; FA 15.
OREGON 47, DeFOREST 42
Oregon*15*32*—*47
DeForest*26*16*—*42
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Eisele 0 1-2 1; Rosemeyer 1 5-6 7; Roberts 5 8-11 20; Statz 3 2-2 8; Nedelcoff 1 1-3 3; Bloyer 3 2-4 8. Totals 13 19-28 47.
DeFOREST — Compe 3 1-2 7; Roth 3 0-1 8; Pickhardt 2 0-0 5; Kelliher 1 1-2 4; Bartels 3 0-0 7; Oberg 2 0-0 5; Hahn 0 6-8 6. Totals 14 8-13 42.
3-point goals: Or 2 (Roberts 2); D 6 (Roth 2, Pickhardt, Kelliher, Bartels, Oberg). Total fouls: Or 15; D 22. Fouled out: Compe.
WATERTOWN 56, JANESVILLE PARKER 27
Janesville Parker*8*19*—*27
Watertown*37*19*—*56
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Rosga 0 2-4 2; Ayers 2 3-4 8; Luek 5 0-0 13; Miller 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 5-8 27.
WATERTOWN — Meyers 1 0-1 2; Hafenstein 3 1-2 7; Meyer 1 1-4 3; Linskens 1 2-2 4; Schmutzler 2 0-0 4; Gifford 4 0-2 9; Hinrichs 3 0-2 6; Maas 1 1-2 3; Uecke 5 0-0 11; Zubke 3 1-2 7. Totals 24 6-17 56.
3-point goals: JP 4 (Luek 3, Ayers 1); W 2 (Gifford 1, Uecke 1). Total fouls: JP 11; W 7.
MOUNT HOREB 39, DODGEVILLE 35 (OT)
Mount Horeb*11*19*9*—*39
Dodgeville*22*8*5*—*35
MOUNT HOREB (fg ft-fta pts) — Ollendick 0 0-2 0; Anderson 0 2-4 2; Vesperman 2 2-2 7; Wallace 1 0-0 2; Parker 1 0-0 2; Leibfried 1 1-2 3; Magnuson 10 3-5 23. Totals 15 8-15 39.
DODGEVILLE — Phillips 2, 0-0 5; A. White 0 0-1 0; Heimerl 6 0-3 15; Reilly 1 1-3 3; M. White 1 6-6 8; Busch 2 0-3 4; Blume 0 0-1 0. Totals 12 7-17 35.
3-point goals: MH 1 (Vesperman); D 4 (Heimerl 3, Phillips). Total fouls: MH 23; D 13.
SAUK PRAIRIE 62, BARABOO 50
Sauk Prairie*32*30*—*62
Baraboo*24*26*—*50
SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — N. Breunig 7 2-3 18, Radl 1 0-0 3, O. Breunig 3 1-2 7, Holler 2 0-0 4, Hartwig 4 5-5 13, Braund 3 0-1 7, M. Paukner 4 2-2 10. Totals 24 10-13 62.
BARABOO — Ross 5 0-0 14, Fluette 1 0-0 3, White Eagle 8 2-4 18, Pfaff 4 0-0 11, Frank 0 2-2 2, M. Gruner 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 4-7 50.
3-point goals: SP 4 (N. Breunig 2, Radl 1, Braund 1); B 8 (Ross 4, Pfaff 3, Fluette 1). Total fouls: SP 7; B 11.
SUN PRAIRIE 59, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 46
Sun Prairie*27*32*—*59
Luxemburg-Casco*23*17*—*46
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Rademacher 2 0-0 4; Radlund 2 0-0 4; Rae 9 1-1 21; M. Strey 1 3-4 5; Butley 3 1-4 9; Auston 6 2-4 14; L. Strey 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-13 59.
LUXEMBURG-CASCO — Neubert 1 2-2 2; Adams 3 0-2 8; Wech 0 2-2 2; Stahl 1 2-2 5; Hanmann 1 2-2 5; Thiry 7 5-5 20. Totals 12 11-14 40.
3-point goals: SP 4 (Rae 2, Butley 2); LC 5 (Adams 2, Stahl 1, Hanmann 1, Thiry 1). Total fouls: SP 16; LC 9.
WAUNAKEE 63, JANESVILLE CRAIG 47
Waunakee*42*21*—*63
Janesville Craig*25*22*—*47
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Meudt 4 0-0 9, Meeker 4 2-4 11, Statz 3 3-4 11, K. Saleh 0 0-2 0, A. Saleh 2 1-3 5, Grabarski 2 1-3 7, Harrison 2 3-4 8, Sawicki 6 0-0 12. Totals 23 10-20 63.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Campbell 3 1-3 8, Huml 4 0-0 10, Magestro-Kennedy 2 2-2 7, Fieiras 3 6-10 13, Clarke 2 0-0 4, Nicholson 1 0-0 3, Alderman 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-15 47
3-point goals: W 7 (Statz 2, Grabarski 2, Harrison 1, Meudt 1, Meeker 1); JC 6 (Huml 2, Fieiras 1, Nicholson 1, Magestro-Kennedy 1, Campbell 1). Total fouls: W 14; JC 15.
BELLEVILLE 62, POYNETTE 47
Belleville*32*30*—*62
Poynette*28*19*—*47
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Grefsheim 1 0-0 2; Stampfl 1 1-4 4; Edge 3 0-0 6; Foley 4 3-3 11; Caskey 3 7-10 13; Lietz 0 3-4 3; Smith 9 5-8 23. Totals 21 19-29 62.
POYNETTE — Radewan 1 0-0 3; Ripp 1 0-0 3; Reddeman 9 4-5 23; Walters 1 0-0 3; K. Chadwick 1 0-2 2; Wakefield 1 0-0 2; Bruchs 1 0-0 2; Yelk 2 1-2 5; Woodward 1 0-0 2; Wagner 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-9 47.
3-point goals: B 1 (Stampfl 1); P 4 (Radewan 1, Ripp 1, Reddeman 1, Waters 1). Total fouls: B 10; P 20.
COLUMBUS 74, MAYVILLE 26
Mayville*18*8*—*26
Columbus*40*34*—*74
MAYVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) —Thrane 1 0-0 2; Schellpfeffer 0 5-6 5; Zimmer 2 3-5 7; Pasbrig 3 1-2 7; Wolf 2 1-2 5. Totals 8 10-15 26.
COLUMBUS — Link 7 0-0 19; As. Olson 0 2-2 2; Ab. Olson 1 0-0 2; M. Kahl 4 1-2 9; G. Kahl 4 0-0 12; Hayes 1 0-2 2; Boettcher 0 2-2 2; Paulson 8 0-0 21; Dornavis 2 1-3 5. Totals 27 6-11 74.
3-point goals: C 12 (Link 5, G. Kahl 4, Paulson 5). Total fouls: M 11; C 12.
Albany 56, Deerfield 31
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Lancaster 50, River Valley 41
BOYS HOCKEY
Tuesday's area summaries
WIAA regional semifinals
DIVISION 1
Onalaska sectional
SUN PRAIRIE 3, BARABOO/PORTAGE 1
Sun Prairie*0*1*2*—*3
Baraboo/Portage*0*1*0*—*1
Second period — BP: Larson (Scanlan), 0:39 (pp). SP: Hamilton (Luxford, Rauls), 3:04 (pp).
Third period — SP: Wilk (Herwig), 5:28 (pp); Wilk, 16:45 (en).
Penalties-minutes: SP 4-8, BP 4-11. At Pierce Park, Baraboo.
REEDSBURG CO-OP 4, MIDDLETON 1
Middleton*0*0*1*—*1
Reedsburg co-op*0*1*3*—*4
Second period — R: Brandt (Ely, Schyvinck), 16:18.
Third period — R: Slaght (DeMars), 2:56; M: Ruhly (Engelkes), 3:56; R: Brandt (Ely), 9:46 (pp); Brandt, 14:20.
Saves: V (Haynes) 37; H (Oakes) 30. Penalties-minutes: V 6-23, H 3-6. At Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
Tomah/Sparta 7, La Crosse Aquinas 2
Brookfield sectional
JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 5,
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER/WEST 0
New Berlin Eisenhower/West*0*0*0*—*0
Janesville Craig/Parker*1*4*0*—*5
First period — JCP: Schaffner, 8:09.
Second period — JCP: Steuck (Schaffner, Erickson), 8:59; Schaffner (Erickson, Steuck), 12:46; Perkins (Kennedy), 14:53; Erickson, 15:34.
Saves: NB (Siepert) 25; JCP (Kaas) 21. Penalties-minutes: NB 0-0; JCP 2-4. At Janesville Ice Arena.
WHITEFISH BAY CO-OP 3, MILTON CO-OP 1
Milton co-op*0*0*2*—*2
Whitefish Bay co-op*1*1*1*—*3
First period — WB, 10:57.
Second period — WB: O’Connor (Holbrook, Mitchell), 10:06.
Third period — M: Gilbertson (Hessenauer), 0:32; Kligora (Frison), 3:24; Mahoney (Morrell), 5:24.
Saves: M (Jones) 34; WB (Green) 29. At Kern Center, Milwaukee
Appleton sectional
APPLETON NORTH CO-OP 7,
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 3
Appleton North co-op*0*5*2*—*7
Beaver Dam co-op*1*0*2*—*3
First period — BD: Hearley (Strasser), 15:46.
Second period — AN: E. Christofferson, 1:08; J. Christofferson, 2:57; Lemery, 9:04 (pp); West, 10:31 (pp).
Third period — Conlin ( Hearley, Schroeder), :56. BD – Biel ( Strasser), 3:55. AN – E. Christofferson (J. Christofferson), 4:58. AN – Heil ( West),
Saves: AN (Kelly) 35; DB (Davis 21, Banes 11) 32. Penalties-minutes: AN 6-12, BD 10-22. At Beaver Dam Family Ice Center.
Area regional finals schedule
Onalaska sectional
Sun Prairie vs. Madison Edgewood at Pierce Park, Baraboo, 7 p.m. Thursday
Waunakee vs. Onalaska co-op at Omni Center, Onalaska, 5 p.m. Thursday
Reedsburg co-op vs. Sauk Prairie co-op at Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center, 7 p.m. Thursday
Tomah/Sparta vs. Verona at Tomah Ice Center, Friday
Brookfield sectional
Janesville Craig/Parker at University School of Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Friday
Brookfield East co-op vs. Waukesha North co-op at Naga-Waukee Ice Center, Delafield, 7 p.m. Friday
Milwaukee Marquette at Hartland Arrowhead, 7 p.m. Friday
Whitefish Bay co-op vs. Wales Kettle Moraine co-op at Naga-Waukee Ice Center, Delafield, 7 p.m. Thursday
GIRLS HOCKEY
Tuesday's area summaries
Non-conference
BLACK RIVER FALLS CO-OP 5, BARABOO CO-OP 3
Baraboo co-op*2*0*0*—*2
Black River Falls*3*2*0*—*5
GYMNASTICS
Tuesday’s area summaries
Non-conference
WATERTOWN 128.225, BARABOO 125.675
Balance beam: Fernandez-Hydzik, B, 8.4. Vault: Olson, W, 8.25. Uneven bars: Hurtgen, W, 8.925. Floor exercise: Hurtgen, w, 8.925. All-around: Hurtgen, W, 34.05. At Watertown.
ELKHORN 137.125,
JEFFERSON/CAMBRIDGE 107.775
Balance beam: Taylor, E, 9.05. Floor exercise: Lockhart, E, 9.425. Uneven bars: Lockhart, E, 8.65. Vault: Ryan, E, 9.025. All-around: Lockhart, E, 35.275. At Elkhorn.
Sauk Prairie 128.45, Reedsburg 123.3
Monday’s late summaries
VERONA/MADISON EDGEWOOD 134.2,
WAUNAKEE/DeFOREST 126.625
Balance beam: Ryan, VME, 9.125. Vault: Crowley, VME, 8.85. Uneven bars: Veak, VME, 8.55. Floor exercise: Crowley, VME, 9.225. All-around: Crowley, VME, 33.950. Virtual meet; both teams performed at their home facilities and had the same set of judges evaluate routines.
VERONA//MADISON EDGEWOOD 135.1,
BARABOO 122.1
Balance beam: Crowley, VME, 8.85. Floor exercise: Fischer, VME, 8.95. Uneven bars: Veak, VME, 8.65. Vault: Crowley, VME, 8.85. All-around: Crowley, VME, 34.45. Virtual meet; both teams performed at their home facilities.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!