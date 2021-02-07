Prep basketball: Madison Edgewood girls use big first half to run past Sun Prairie

A big first half carried the Madison Edgewood girls basketball team to a 69-50 victory over Sun Prairie in a non-conference game played at Lakeside Lutheran.

The Crusaders (16-5) opened a 36-14 halftime lead behind a strong inside-outside game, and then fended off a late Sun Prairie surge with a 12-0 run in the second half.

Sarah Lazar led Edgewood with 17 points, Amber Grosse had 14, Baluck Deang 13 and Ellie Iglar 11. Sun Prairie got 14 points each from Marie Outlay and Antioinique Auston.

Monona Grove 64,

Lakeside Lutheran 57

The visiting Silver Eagles (3-4) used a 34-27 run in the second half to break away from a 30-30 halftime tie against the Warriors (9-10). Peighton Nelson scored 12 of her 24 points after halftime, and the Silver Eagles made 14 of 23 second-half free throws. Mia Murray led Lakeside with 23 points.

Freedom 51, Verona 39

The host Irish (22-1), ranked fourth in Division 2, used a 33-17 run in the second half to get past the Wildcats (4-3). Callie Genk scored a game-high 15 points to lead Freedom. Reagan Briggs totaled 11 for Verona.