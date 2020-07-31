Portage, Sauk Prairie among Badger Conference schools hoping to play fall sports

“We continue to move forward making plans to have a fall season under the new starting dates and guidelines of the WIAA. Specific details other than season start dates have not been released by the WIAA as of yet. They are putting various ideas through a vetting process, and we expect to learn more about those decisions soon. Obviously, those decisions will have an impact on our plan.”

Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said the conference’s decision was made due to nearly half of the conference being unable to participate this fall season.

“Right now, we are hopeful that we can still participate and have a fall season with schools in our conference and surrounding area that decide they too can safely play,” Boyer wrote in an email. “If the options of the fall do not come to fruition, we will work on exploring and planning what a spring opportunity would look like for fall sports.

“Again, we are doing everything we can to hopefully still play fall sports this fall. These are unique times and what we have been accustomed to or expected out of schedules of athletic contests for each season will most likely not be the case for this upcoming school year as we will experience differences in how things are scheduled.”