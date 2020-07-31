Portage, Sauk Prairie among Badger Conference schools hoping to play fall sports

The Badger Conference won’t hold conference competitions or crown league champions this fall. But, as of now, some of its schools, including Portage and Sauk Prairie, say they are pursuing plans to play in the fall.
Seven of the conference’s 16 schools are in Dane County and are restricted by the county’s health guidelines due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prohibiting full participation by the Badger Conference’s schools this fall. Those Dane County schools likely will consider taking part in a potential alternative spring season for the fall sports.
The conference spans seven counties, so it will be up to school districts to make decisions based on their respective counties’ health guidelines. Schools in Sauk, Columbia and Dodge counties are discussing playing this fall.
Portage athletic director Ed Carlson understood the conference’s decision, which became public and was reported by the State Journal on Thursday. It was officially released to media outlets Friday by Monona Grove athletic and activities director Jeff Schreiner, the Badger Conference athletic directors’ president.
“With 16 schools involved over so many different counties, and many different scenarios in regards to their educational model and health guidelines, as a conference this was really the only decision that made sense,” Carlson wrote in an email after Friday’s announcement was made. "It gives individual school districts a chance to evaluate their own situation and make a decision that is in the best interest of their local community.
“We continue to move forward making plans to have a fall season under the new starting dates and guidelines of the WIAA. Specific details other than season start dates have not been released by the WIAA as of yet. They are putting various ideas through a vetting process, and we expect to learn more about those decisions soon. Obviously, those decisions will have an impact on our plan.”
Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said the conference’s decision was made due to nearly half of the conference being unable to participate this fall season.
“Right now, we are hopeful that we can still participate and have a fall season with schools in our conference and surrounding area that decide they too can safely play,” Boyer wrote in an email. “If the options of the fall do not come to fruition, we will work on exploring and planning what a spring opportunity would look like for fall sports.
“Again, we are doing everything we can to hopefully still play fall sports this fall. These are unique times and what we have been accustomed to or expected out of schedules of athletic contests for each season will most likely not be the case for this upcoming school year as we will experience differences in how things are scheduled.”
DeForest, Madison Edgewood, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Stoughton and Waunakee are Badger Conference schools in Dane County.
Portage is in Columbia County, Sauk Prairie, Baraboo and Reedsburg are in Sauk County. The other schools are Beaver Dam (Dodge County), Watertown (Dodge and Jefferson counties), Milton (Rock County), Monroe (Green County) and Fort Atkinson (Jefferson).
“Schedules and competition procedures are certainly going to look different,” Carlson wrote in his email. “Currently we are focusing on working together with some schools in Sauk, Columbia, and Dodge County to formulate plans on what a season could look like. There are many logistics to consider.
“Although there will be lots of tweaks and changes along the way, our school district team is committed to find solutions that allow us to provide the co-curricular activities that are important to so many of our students.”
The WIAA Board of Control announced last week that it will hold a fall sports season, but that the start to the season will be delayed.
The Board of Control approved a plan for the 2020-21 school year to begin seasons for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country on Aug. 17 (for practice) and 11-player and eight-player football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball on Sept. 7 (for practice).
The plan also provided schools and conferences that cannot play in the fall – such as a majority of schools in the Big Eight Conference and now schools in the Badger Conference – potential opportunity to play in the spring.
The WIAA’s next Board of Control meeting is Aug. 14 and possibly could provide more information about the alternative spring season. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an ever-changing landscape for decision-makers.
New Milton athletic director Jeff Spiwak announced in a release Friday on Twitter that the final determination for his school's athletics in the fall will be made at its Aug. 10 board of education meeting.
Spiwak said the Badger Conference decision, made by superintendents, principals and athletic directors, “does not necessarily mean that there will be no WIAA athletics offered this fall at Milton High School. At this point, no official determination has been made by the School District of Milton in regards to fall sports. Moving forward, we will continue to explore every avenue and consider every contingency in offering high quality and safe extracurricular programming for the 2020-2021 school year.”
Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler, while waiting for further information from the WIAA and the Badger Conference, has informed his school’s families and coaches through a statement that he will work hard to provide three seasons of sports for student-athletes this school year.
Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow has said he didn’t know yet what his school’s exact plans will look like for the school year, but said he will work as hard as possible to provide opportunities for the school’s students.
Carlson and Boyer emphasized the significance of the health and safety of participants.
Boyer said Sauk Prairie will look for guidance from a variety of sources, notably from the county and Public Health Sauk County.
“We have always viewed sports as an important component to the educational process,” Boyer wrote in an email. “Participation in sports provides opportunities for developing and cultivating a variety of skills, such as communication, teamwork, discipline, leadership skills and respect for others.
"In addition, participation in sports encourages healthy choices, leads to increased physical activity, and is simply fun. Therefore, we are committed to offering this opportunity to students, assuming it is safe and allowable as determined by public health.”
Carlson understands people’s concerns moving forward.
“As with our district's `Return to Learn’ plan, we will work in conjunction with our school nurse, board of education, local health departments, Divine Savior Athletic Training and the WIAA to implement a plan for co-curricular activities that mitigates the risks associated with COVID-19 as much as possible,” Carlson wrote. “We certainly understand that people are going to have concerns, but we can assure the community that we will work to provide the safest possible environment for co-curricular activities. Ultimately, the decision to participate in co-curricular activities will be a family decision.”
