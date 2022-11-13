Oregon's Brittany Spencer Grant receives state recognition

Oregon athletic director Brittany Spencer Grant received the 2022 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association state award of merit.

The award was presented during last week’s Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association’s state conference.

This annual award from the NIAAA is presented to an athletic administrator from each state to recognize “meritorious dedication to high school and middle school athletics,” according to a news release from the organization.

Spencer Grant was hired as Oregon’s athletic director in 2021 after working as the New Glarus athletic director and serving as a physical education and health teacher.

She is a Leadership Training Institute instructor and a WADA mentor in Wisconsin, and has been a WADA board member and an awards chairwoman. She is serving the NIAAA as a coaches education committee member.

Also in her career, she served as a varsity hockey coach for more than seven years in the Middleton-Cross Plains school district.