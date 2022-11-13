Oregon's Brittany Spencer Grant receives state recognition

Noah Malcook, a senior forward for the Oregon boys soccer team, discusses his path in the sport and how the Panthers are progressing this season on Sept. 27, 2022, in Oregon.
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Oregon athletic director Brittany Spencer Grant received the 2022 National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association state award of merit.
The award was presented during last week’s Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association’s state conference.
This annual award from the NIAAA is presented to an athletic administrator from each state to recognize “meritorious dedication to high school and middle school athletics,” according to a news release from the organization.
Spencer Grant
Oregon school district
Spencer Grant was hired as Oregon’s athletic director in 2021 after working as the New Glarus athletic director and serving as a physical education and health teacher.
She is a Leadership Training Institute instructor and a WADA mentor in Wisconsin, and has been a WADA board member and an awards chairwoman. She is serving the NIAAA as a coaches education committee member.
Also in her career, she served as a varsity hockey coach for more than seven years in the Middleton-Cross Plains school district.
Photos: Oregon boys soccer tops Whitefish Bay in shootout to win Division 2 state title
Oregon senior Noah Malcook celebrates towards the Panthers fans after making his penalty kick during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon players celebrate after receiving the championship trophy after winning Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Luke Bennett defends against Whitefish Bay's Quinn Muderlak during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Oregon cheerleading team support the Panthers during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Daniel Compton looks up field for an open teammate during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon junior Neige Dolbeau looks to make a pass during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon junior Cameron Eck attacks a loose ball during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Anthony Elert serves up a corner kick during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon sophomore Kellen Diercks sends a pass forward during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Jack Kreckman looks to stop a penalty kick during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Noah Malcook races after a loose ball while being held by Whitefish Bay's Alex Franchesi during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Mason Diercks looks to send in a cross during the WIAA Division 2 state championship game Nov. 5 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Oregon cheerleading team support the Panthers during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Pierce Nelson races up field during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Casey Schoenecker sends a goal kick forward during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Oregon student section celebrates after the final horn during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Oregon boys soccer team pose with the championship trophy after winning Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Myles Tomlinson battles for possession against Whitefish Bay's Will Smith during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Carter Uhlmann races after a loose ball during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oregon senior Colin Vandermause controls a throw-in during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
