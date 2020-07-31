Oregon won't offer fall athletics, plans to play those sports in alternative spring season

“In the meantime, we are planning to offer fall sports during the spring semester, pending WIAA details and guidance from local health officials that it is safe to do so. Other Dane County schools who needed to cancel fall sports are engaged in similar planning.

“Even though fall sports are canceled, we will continue to look at ways to connect virtually with athletes, and provide workouts and other resources as we did in the spring. We are planning on additional professional development for both our athletes and coaches in leadership and sportsmanship. More information will be forthcoming.

“We understand that this is frustrating and disappointing news for all involved. We know that co-curriculars play an important role in the lives of our students. We will continue to rely on the guidance of our educational partners, including the WIAA, the Badger Conference and local and state health officials in determining when it is safe to resume athletic activities.

“We greatly appreciate the understanding of our school community as we continue to work together to navigate the COVID-19 situation. …”

