Oregon won't offer fall athletics, plans to play those sports in alternative spring season

The Oregon school district won’t offer athletics in the fall, but plans to offer the fall sports during an alternative spring season, which is being permitted by the WIAA during this school year because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Badger Conference officially announced it won’t hold conference competitions or crown league champions. Later Friday afternoon, Oregon athletic director Mike Carr sent a message to Oregon school district families detailing the Panthers’ plans.
The letter, which was forwarded to the State Journal, said:
“The Badger Conference has made the difficult decision to cancel the conference schedules in all sports for the fall 2020 season.
“The health and safety of our student athletes, coaches and communities is our top priority. Given Public Health Madison & Dane County’s current guidance, the Badger Conference athletic directors and principals agreed that conference competitions cannot take place during the fall season.
“As a result, the Oregon School District will not be offering sports this fall. However, the WIAA has given flexibility to schools who are unable to offer sports this fall to explore moving practices and potential competitions to the spring of 2021. The WIAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet again on August 14 to provide more details.
“In the meantime, we are planning to offer fall sports during the spring semester, pending WIAA details and guidance from local health officials that it is safe to do so. Other Dane County schools who needed to cancel fall sports are engaged in similar planning.
“Even though fall sports are canceled, we will continue to look at ways to connect virtually with athletes, and provide workouts and other resources as we did in the spring. We are planning on additional professional development for both our athletes and coaches in leadership and sportsmanship. More information will be forthcoming.
“We understand that this is frustrating and disappointing news for all involved. We know that co-curriculars play an important role in the lives of our students. We will continue to rely on the guidance of our educational partners, including the WIAA, the Badger Conference and local and state health officials in determining when it is safe to resume athletic activities.
“We greatly appreciate the understanding of our school community as we continue to work together to navigate the COVID-19 situation. …”
