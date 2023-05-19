OREGON — The Oregon softball team made the most of Carly Zych's play against DeForest on Friday evening.

She pitched a complete game and contributed a key triple to lead off the fifth inning in a 3-2 victory.

Oregon coach Scott Mirkes said this type of game could pay future dividends.

"It was a good effort by Carly and defensively we made some plays, so I thought we got better as the game moved along and hopefully this helps us Tuesday," Mirkes said.

Slow start, exciting ending

It was a scoreless game through the first three innings. Both teams had opportunities with runners on base, including in the third when neither scored with the bases loaded.

Oregon's Maya Rudy started the scoring with a double that brought home Teagan Simpson in the fourth inning.

DeForest quickly responded with two runs.

Halle Metter's RBI single tied the score and a infield single from Payton Steffen gave the Norskies a 2-1 lead.

"We advanced through the short game by putting the ball on the ground and I thought our girls executed that well," DeForest assistant coach Jerry Schwenn said.

It was surprising to see Zych give up the runs after striking out the side in the inning prior.

The pitcher helped tie the game with a leadoff triple to begin the bottom of the fifth. She scored on a single to left field by Lauren Etienne.

Oregon took a 3-2 lead after an error by DeForest on a throw to first base, allowed Etienne to score.

"It tends to always be my fifth inning when things go sideways, so I really try to make to dial in and at that point do damage control," Zych said. "I was definitely trying to get that run back and help myself out there to get the game back in our hands."

What's next

Oregon will enter the postseason riding a five-game winning streak.

That includes a win on Tuesday against Reedsburg, securing its first Badger West Conference title since 1978.

Oregon's playoff run will begin this Tuesday against visiting Burlington. The two teams last met in the 2021 playoffs, with Burlington defeating Oregon 6-0 in the sectional final.

"We're excited, they're a great program who's been to state within the last three years, so they're definitely not a 10 seed," Mirkes said. "That's another challenge for us, we will put together a great practice Monday and hopefully we can put things together and earn another game."