Oregon receives approval to play winter sports outside Dane County
Oregon receives approval to play winter sports outside Dane County

Oregon has decided to begin winter sports competitions.

The Oregon school board gave approval to Panthers’ winter sports teams to play outside Dane County at its meeting Tuesday night, Oregon athletic director Mike Carr said Wednesday.

Small-group practices are permitted in Dane County.

The mid-December order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows indoor gatherings of up to 10 people (not including employees), with physical distancing and face coverings. That permitted several county schools to resume plans for small-group practices in winter sports. That was the most recent county order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it isn’t possible for teams to have games or meets within the county at this time.

Waunakee, DeForest, Verona, McFarland, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb and Deerfield are Dane County schools that recently approved competing outside the county. Madison Edgewood, Marshall and Belleville had been competing outside the county.

