Oregon High School names new athletic director
Brittany Spencer Grant has been named Oregon’s athletic director, according to an Oregon school district release.

She previously was athletic director and a physical education and health teacher for the New Glarus school district.

Spencer Grant will begin her duties Oct. 25.

She replaces Mike Carr as athletic director. 

Carr recently was named the district’s transportation and safety director. He also works as an NFL referee.

Brittany Spencer Grant photo

Brittany Spencer Grant 

Spencer Grant has 11 years of teaching experience and spent the past nine years as New Glarus’ athletic director, according to the release.

She also served as a varsity hockey coach for more than seven years in the Middleton-Cross Plains school district.

She has served on the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association board of directors for five years. She also is on the WIAA sports advisory committee, a role she’s had for the past nine years. She received the Andy Anderson Leadership Award in 2020, an award that recognizes service and dedication.

Mike Carr photo

Carr 

She is a member of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Spencer Grant has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s degree from the University of Central Missouri, according to the release. She is a certified master athletic administrator through the NIAAA.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

