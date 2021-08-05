 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon, Beaver Dam earn WIAA sportsmanship recognition
0 Comments

Oregon, Beaver Dam earn WIAA sportsmanship recognition

  • 0

The winners of the WIAA Sportsmanship Award for the 2021 spring state team tournaments were Baldwin-Woodville in softball, Rosholt in baseball, Cedar Grove-Belgium in girls soccer and Brookfield East and Waukesha Catholic Memorial in boys tennis.

Jim Polzin is announced as the Lee Sports Wisconsin Columnist, where he will write stories covering all levels of sports throughout the state.

Beaver Dam earned honorable-mention recognition in softball and Oregon received honorable mention in girls soccer.

The WIAA, in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, announced the winners Thursday in a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

Baldwin-Woodville demonstrated sportsmanship with respectful and positive enthusiasm in its two games at the state softball tournament, finishing as runner-up in Division 2.

Honorable mention for the award in softball went to Beaver Dam, Blair-Taylor, Cedarburg, Chippewa Falls, Juda/Albany, Lomira, Marinette, Mishicot, Oakfield, Stevens Point Pacelli, Peshtigo, Phillips, Seneca and Wilmot Union.

Rosholt was the recipient in baseball and for the first time in any sport. Boyceville, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Greenwood, Jefferson, Kenosha St. Joseph, Marathon, Onalaska, Rice Lake, Hazel Green Southwestern and Union Grove received honorable mention.

Cedar Grove-Belgium earned the honor in girls soccer for the first time. Schools and communities receiving honorable mention included Oregon, Ashland, Hudson, New Berlin Eisenhower and Plymouth.

A winner was selected for each division or venue in boys team tennis. Brookfield East was selected in Division 1 and Catholic Memorial in Division 2.

According to the release, award winners were determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Consideration also was given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams was positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated.

The selection process included evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, security personnel, crowd control and ushers, and WIAA staff members.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics