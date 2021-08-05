Oregon, Beaver Dam earn WIAA sportsmanship recognition

The winners of the WIAA Sportsmanship Award for the 2021 spring state team tournaments were Baldwin-Woodville in softball, Rosholt in baseball, Cedar Grove-Belgium in girls soccer and Brookfield East and Waukesha Catholic Memorial in boys tennis.
Beaver Dam earned honorable-mention recognition in softball and Oregon received honorable mention in girls soccer.
The WIAA, in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, announced the winners Thursday in a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
Baldwin-Woodville demonstrated sportsmanship with respectful and positive enthusiasm in its two games at the state softball tournament, finishing as runner-up in Division 2.
Honorable mention for the award in softball went to Beaver Dam, Blair-Taylor, Cedarburg, Chippewa Falls, Juda/Albany, Lomira, Marinette, Mishicot, Oakfield, Stevens Point Pacelli, Peshtigo, Phillips, Seneca and Wilmot Union.
Rosholt was the recipient in baseball and for the first time in any sport. Boyceville, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Greenwood, Jefferson, Kenosha St. Joseph, Marathon, Onalaska, Rice Lake, Hazel Green Southwestern and Union Grove received honorable mention.
Cedar Grove-Belgium earned the honor in girls soccer for the first time. Schools and communities receiving honorable mention included Oregon, Ashland, Hudson, New Berlin Eisenhower and Plymouth.
A winner was selected for each division or venue in boys team tennis. Brookfield East was selected in Division 1 and Catholic Memorial in Division 2.
According to the release, award winners were determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Consideration also was given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams was positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated.
The selection process included evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, security personnel, crowd control and ushers, and WIAA staff members.