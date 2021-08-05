Oregon, Beaver Dam earn WIAA sportsmanship recognition

The winners of the WIAA Sportsmanship Award for the 2021 spring state team tournaments were Baldwin-Woodville in softball, Rosholt in baseball, Cedar Grove-Belgium in girls soccer and Brookfield East and Waukesha Catholic Memorial in boys tennis.

Beaver Dam earned honorable-mention recognition in softball and Oregon received honorable mention in girls soccer.

The WIAA, in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, announced the winners Thursday in a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

Baldwin-Woodville demonstrated sportsmanship with respectful and positive enthusiasm in its two games at the state softball tournament, finishing as runner-up in Division 2.

Honorable mention for the award in softball went to Beaver Dam, Blair-Taylor, Cedarburg, Chippewa Falls, Juda/Albany, Lomira, Marinette, Mishicot, Oakfield, Stevens Point Pacelli, Peshtigo, Phillips, Seneca and Wilmot Union.

Rosholt was the recipient in baseball and for the first time in any sport. Boyceville, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Greenwood, Jefferson, Kenosha St. Joseph, Marathon, Onalaska, Rice Lake, Hazel Green Southwestern and Union Grove received honorable mention.