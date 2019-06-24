Waunakee senior catcher Nate Stevens and Janesville Craig senior infielder Dan Blomgren were first-team selections on the recent Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association all-state baseball team.
2019 All-State Baseball
BASEBALL
WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2019 ALL-STATE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Connor Prielipp, sr., Tomah (9-2 record, 0.68 ERA); Trey Krause, sr., Burlington (7-0-2, 0.54); Ben Hampton, jr., West De Pere (9-1, 0.99).
Catcher: Nate Stevens, sr., Waunakee (.419 batting average).
Infielders: Marcus Cline, sr., Fall Creek (.534); Seth Coker, sr., Athens (.594); Max Wagner, jr., Green Bay Preble (.507); Dan Blomgren, sr., Janesville Craig (.419).
Outfielders: Sam Stange, sr., Eau Claire North (.538); Tanner Peterson, sr., Wilmot (.468); Cory Walker, sr., Beloit Turner (.467).
Utility: Donovan Brandl, sr., Wisconsin Rapids (.457; 7-1, 1.79); Jack Washburn, sr., Webster (.529; 12-0, 0.13).
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Hunter Vikemyr, sr., Viroqua (8-0, 0.64); John Nett, sr., Kimberly (8-0-1, 1.74); Mitchell Woelfle, sr., Janesville Craig (10-1, 1.00).
Catcher: Colin Kalinowski, sr., Oak Creek (.408).
Infielders: Bailey Banaszynski, sr., Brookfield East (.415); Owen Washburn, so., Webster (.561); Paul Toetz, sr., Greendale (.473); Tyler Tetzke, jr., Appleton West (.489); Liam Stumpf, so., Mineral Point (.476).
Outfielders: Hunter Slaats, sr., Sussex Hamilton (.425); Dylan Nevar, jr., Wisconsin Dells (.486); Brady Renfroe, jr., Antigo (.437).
Utility: Eric Erato, jr., Sussex Hamilton (.405; 6-1, 1.68).
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers: Jace Kressin, sr., Menomonie (4-2-4, 1.03); Shane Ryan, sr., Markesan (12-0, 0.90); Luke Hansel, sr., Union Grove (8-0-1, 1.02).
Catcher: Zane Schreiner, sr., Rib Lake (.540).
Infielders: Adam Hill, sr., Wauwatosa East (.392); Drew Hennessey, sr., Highland (.519); Xavier Watson, sr., South Milwaukee (.484); Spencer Hans, sr., Lake Mills (.471).
Outfielders: Gunnar Doyle, jr., Oak Creek (.453); Zach Boehnlein, sr., Chilton (.463); Nic Koenig, sr., Howards Grove (.489).
Utility: Gavin Gillitzer, sr., Prairie du Chien (.384; 3-2-1, 1.75.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers: Chris Barnes, sr., Sussex Hamilton (10-1-1, 1.31); Tommy Lamb, jr., Grafton (6-1-1, 1.13); Caden Bronkhorst, sr., Waupun (9-1, 1.83); Nevin Wall, sr., Holmen (5-0, 1.52); Joe Stoffel, jr., River Falls (6-0, 0.83); Hunter Rosenbaum, sr., Webster (11-0, 0.10); Jacob Wilde, sr., Waukesha West (6-1, 1.34); Cade Alexander, sr., Medford (10-0, 1.36); Ryan Stefiuk, jr., Green Bay Preble (2.01); Jett Thielke, sr., Bay Port (7-2-2, 0.50); Nick Carpenter, sr., Lake Mills (9-0, 0.90); Sebastian Noskowiak, sr., Antigo (7-1, 1.79).
Catchers: Cooper Schlosser, sr., West Bend East (.348); Ethan Toone, sr., Brookfield East (.449); Trevon Van Egtern, sr., La Crosse Central (.388); Justin Baehler, jr., Mineral Point (.380); Trevor Gustafson, sr., Webster (.419); Tyler Landgraf, sr., Random Lake (.416); Jacob Debruin, jr., Manitowoc Lincoln (.395); B.J. Konkel, jr., Green Lake/Princeton (.586).
Infielders: Logan Mantz, sr., Slinger (.528); Brady Marget, so., Whitefish Bay (.432); Jacob Berendes, sr., Shullsburg/Benton (.475); Colton Schraepfer, sr., Pecatonica (.494); Anthony Pogodzinski, jr., Eau Claire North (.439); Justin Sedin, sr., Northwestern (.547); Tyler Brandenburg, sr., Lake Country Lutheran (.525); Reese Dutton, sr., Kenosha Tremper (.337); T.J. Manteufel, jr., Union Grove (.382); Carter Hanke, sr., Marathon (.500); Jaden Werner, jr., Crivitz (.471); Eric Langseth, sr., Antigo (.404); Colton Wright, sr., Auburndale (.509); Noah Miller, so., Ozaukee (.492); Luke Renard, jr., Wrightstown (.529); Fletcher Dallas, sr., Valders (.439); Joe Hauser, jr., Waunakee (.386); Reece Samuel, sr., McFarland (.444).
Outfielders: Michael Lippe, fr., Whitefish Bay (.430); Cade Jahns, sr, Ripon (.487); Grady Gorgen, jr., Mineral Point (.456); Kevin Koelbl, sr., Holmen (.396); Jaden Schwantz, so., River Falls (.418); Mitchel Voller, jr., Eau Claire Memorial (.434); Spenser Kent, sr., Franklin (.427); Carter Kurki, sr., Iola-Scandinavia (.412); Brady Franz, sr., Stevens Point (.385); Zach Kehl, jr., Hustisford-Dodgeland (.508); Alex Ryan, jr., Lakeside Lutheran (.452); Spencer Bartel, jr., Sun Prairie (.344); Jack Krumbach, sr., Madison Memorial (.377).
Utility: Cade Osborn, sr., Eau Claire Regis (.475; 7-1, 3.37); Luke Fox, jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial (.361); Will Semb, jr., De Pere (.373); Nick Smith, jr., Waunakee (.368, 6-0, 1.76); Andrew Newton, sr., Madison Edgewood (.400).
DISTRICT PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
DIVISION 1
Player of the Year: Sam Stange, sr., Eau Claire North (.538; 7-1, 2.03).
South Central: Nate Stevens, sr., Waunakee (.419); Northwest: Sam Stange, Eau Claire North; Southwest: Kevin Koelbl, sr., Holmen (.396); Metro: Eric Erato, jr., Sussex Hamilton (.405; 6-1, 1.68); Northeast: Max Wagner, jr., Green Bay Preble (.507); North Central: Donovan Brandl, sr., Wisconsin Rapids (.457; 7-1, 1.79); Southeast: Trey Krause, sr. Burlington (7-0-2, 0.54).
DIVISION 2
Player of the Year: Connor Prielipp, sr., Tomah (.330; 9-2, 0.68).
South Central: Reece Samuel, sr., McFarland (.444); Northwest: Jace Kressin, sr., Menomonie (4-2-4, 1.03); Southwest: Connor Prielipp, Tomah; Metro: Caden Bronkhorst, sr., Waupun (9-1, 1.83); Northeast: Luke Renard, jr., Wrightstown (.529); North Central: Ben Hampton, jr., West De Pere (9-1, 0.99); Southeast: Luke Hansel, sr., Union Grove (8-0-1, 1.02).
DIVISION 3
Player of the Year: Marcus Cline, sr., Fall Creek (.534; 7-1, 1.28).
South Central: Shane Ryan, sr., Markesan, (12-0, 0.90); Northwest: Marcus Cline, Fall Creek; Southwest: Gavin Gillitzer, sr., Prairie du Chien (.384, 3-2-1, 1.75), and Hunter Vikemyr, sr., Viroqua (8-0, 0.64); Metro: Jake Gessert, Kenosha St. Joseph; Northeast: Fletcher Dallas, sr., Valders, (.439); North Central: Carter Kurki, sr. Iola-Scandinavia, (.412); Southeast: Tyler Brandenburg, sr., Lake Country Lutheran, (.525).
DIVISION 4
Players of the Year: Seth Coker, sr., Athens (.594; 8-1, 1.70) and Jack Washburn, Webster (.529, 12-0, 0.13).
South Central: B.J. Konkel, jr., Green Lake/Princeton, (.586); Northwest: Jack Washburn, sr., Webster (.529, 12-0, 0.13); Southwest: Grady Gorgen, jr., Mineral Point (.456); Northeast: Trevor Reinhardt, Gibraltar/Washington Island; North Central: Seth Coker, sr., Athens (.594); Southeast: Justin Swanson, Johnson Creek.
DISTRICT ASSISTANT COACHES OF THE YEAR
Assistant of the Year: Dale Westfall, Athens.
Metro: Bob Spanbauer, Waupun; Northwest: Teddy Joas, Eau Claire North; Southwest: Todd Carl, Shullsburg/Benton; South Central: Matt Huffman, Beloit Turner; Southeast: Mark Bombien, Greendale; North Central: Dale Westfall, Athens; Northeast: Eric Beard and Shawn Rotzenberg, Wrightstown.
ALL-STATE ACADEMIC TEAM
(Area players listed)
Criteria: Junior or senior; must receive all-conference recognition; must have cumulative 4.00 grade-point average; coach must be WBCA member.
Neil Braker, Beaver Dam; Spencer Hans, Lake Mills; Ethan Haefner, Milton; Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point; Dane Luebke, Waunakee; Will Ross, Waunakee.
Braylen Blue accepts prestigious camp invitation
Braylen Blue, a 6-foot-1 guard who will be a freshman at Sun Prairie, was recently invited and will participate in Chris Paul’s CP3 Rising Stars national basketball camp in July in the Winston-Salem area in North Carolina, Seneca Blue said.
The camp is a top camp for rising freshman basketball players and has drawn national and international players in past years, as well as media, scouts and All-American game voters.
The camp is scheduled for July 19-21 at Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville, North Carolina.