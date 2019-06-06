The Madison West men’s ultimate frisbee team, including 22 players from Madison West, is scheduled to compete in the third annual High School National Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Mercy Sportscore 2 complex in Rockford, Illinois.
The Madison West team is the first boys/open division team from Wisconsin to be invited, according to a release from Madison West Ultimate.
The tournament is presented by Ultiword, Great Lakes Ultimate Events (GLUE), and Competitive Ultimate Training (CUT). The tournament has top high school teams in the nation squaring off. The top 16 girls and 16 boys teams were invited to the tournament. The field of teams will be determined by the Ultiworld Power Rankings.
The Madison West team has received national recognition this year after being ranked nationally early in the season. Madison West continued to place in the top five of every tournament it attended, defeating other nationally ranked teams along the way. Madison West didn’t lose to any team from Wisconsin, finishing undefeated through Madison Area League play and winning the Wisconsin State Championships with a perfect record, according to the release.
Madison West has been the state champion since 2012.
“[We have] not lost a game to a Wisconsin team for as long as I’ve been coaching,” coach Peter Graffy said.
Graffy, a West graduate, is in his final season coaching at Madison West. Johnathan Predaina is assistant coach and a teacher at Madison West. Senior captains who have had four years in the program and won four state championships include: Mercer Dilweg, Nico Ranabhat, Sebastian Brauer and Zane Stein.