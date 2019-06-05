Former Monroe athlete Drake Ingold has transferred to Viterbo University in La Crosse from UW-La Crosse for men’s cross country, according to a release from Matthew Riebe, Viterbo coordinator of athletics communications and events.
Ingold’s personal best times at Monroe included the 800 meters in 1 minutes, 59.83 seconds; 1,600 meters in 4:30.14; and 3,200 meters in 10:02.52.
As a senior, Ingold qualified for the 2018 WIAA Division 2 state track and field championship meet as a member of the 3,200 meter relay, finishing third in 8:00.01.
As a senior, Ingold competed in the 2017 WIAA Division 2 state cross country championships, where he ran 5,000 meters in 16:33.4 and finished ninth. Ingold’s personal-best 5,000-meter cross country time in high school was 15:59.6 at the Dick McKichan Platteville Invitational, where he finished in first place. Ingold will be a Business Management and Leadership major.
Viterbo men’s cross country coach Don Fritsch announced the signing of three student-athletes to his 2019 recruiting class, including Ingold.
The other two are incoming freshman Aren Alexander Battee, from Kalispell, Montana, and incoming freshman Sam Larson, from Onalaska, who competed at Onalaska Luther High School.
Mendota Rowing Club juniors eager to compete
The Mendota Rowing Club juniors team is scheduled to compete at USRowing’s youth national championship Thursday through Sunday in Sarasota, Florida, according to a release from Melissa Austin.
Youth Nationals, the premier youth rowing event in the United States, includes 1,500 athletes competing in more than 350 crews, representing more than 150 teams from across the country – all vying for national titles in 18 boat classes.
Mendota Rowing Club expanded its programming to youth rowers in June of 2018. The club will send these athletes to Nationals in their inaugural year after qualifying at the
Midwest Junior Rowing Championships last month; Kurt Borcherding, Madison West, Jack Austin, Madison West, Wesley Carpenter, Middleton, Drake Moschkau, MCDS (Madison Country Day School), and Adam Hoerl, MCDS.
The MRC Juniors, coached by Michael Mancusi-Ungaro,
will kick off their racing with the men’s youth 2x (double) on Thursday, followed
by the men’s youth 4x (quad).