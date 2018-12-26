From the balmy Florida coastline to the frozen tundra of Minnesota, many area high school sports teams will be busy during the holiday break.
Sun Prairie’s co-operative girls hockey team, the Cap City Cougars, will be on the road early to make their annual visit to the Schwan Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota, to take part in the Open American Division of the Schwan Cup tournament. The Cougars open the three-day tournament with a 2:30 p.m. game today against Owatonna (Minn.).
On Thursday, the nationally ranked Beaver Dam girls basketball team will take the court at Gulf Coast High School in Naples, Florida, to take on Tampa’s Plant High School at 12:30 p.m. in the first round of the Naples Holiday Shootout, which will run through Saturday.
Closer to home, the days in between will be jam-packed with holiday tournament action and one-time non-conference contests in every winter sport except gymnastics.
Headlining the local action will be the annual Culver’s Cup hockey tournaments, which bring together eight boys teams and eight girls teams from the area and state to play at Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena. Representing the area will be the Madison West, Monona Grove and Madison Memorial boys and the Middleton co-op girls team, the Metro Lynx.
Other area hockey teams will compete in the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton, as well as tournaments in Delafield, Green Bay, Waupun, Neenah, Amery and Rhinelander.
On the boys basketball front, tournaments will be held Thursday and Friday at Waunakee, DeForest, Lake Mills and JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Also, Mount Horeb and Mineral Point will head to Concordia University in Mequon to take part in the Rick Majerus/WBY Classic at Concordia University. On Friday, Mount Horeb will meet Racine Park and Tulane recruit Nobal Days.
The girls basketball tournament docket will be even busier, with tournaments sites including Janesville Craig, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Lakeside Lutheran, JustAGame Fieldhouse, Cuba City, UW-Platteville and Waukesha South. A highlight will take place Thursday at the Sentry Classic at UW-Stevens Point, where defending WIAA Division 3 state champion Marshall will meet Lexi Donarski and Division 4 champ La Crosse Aquinas at 4:15 p.m.
And the holiday break is the traditional time for super-sized, large-venue wrestling tournaments that bring together teams from several states. The list includes the Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center, the Oshkosh on the Water Invitational at UW-Oshkosh and the Mid-States Classic at UW-Whitewater. Top-ranked Stoughton will hit the road to North Dakota to compete in the West Fargo Invitational.