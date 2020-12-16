New health order in Dane County results in Sun Prairie returning to small-group practices

Sun Prairie will return to small cohort practice groups in some sports on Monday, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee said Wednesday.

However, while Sun Prairie is starting in-person practices, all in-person athletic competitions remain suspended through Jan. 22.

Sun Prairie pivoted back to the small groups it had planned to start Nov. 16 after Public Health Madison & Dane County released an order Tuesday that indoor gatherings of up to 10 people, not including employees, are allowed with physical distancing and face coverings. The health order is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nee informed Sun Prairie families in an email Wednesday.

Some Sun Prairie’s athletic programs have elected to start on a later date.

The Jan. 22 competition date is in alignment with the school district’s academic decisions. An earlier order in mid-November from Public Health Madison & Dane County stopped Sun Prairie teams from working in small groups.