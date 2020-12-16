New health order in Dane County results in Sun Prairie returning to small-group practices

Sun Prairie will return to small cohort practice groups in some sports on Monday, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee said Wednesday.
However, while Sun Prairie is starting in-person practices, all in-person athletic competitions remain suspended through Jan. 22.
Sun Prairie pivoted back to the small groups it had planned to start Nov. 16 after Public Health Madison & Dane County released an order Tuesday that indoor gatherings of up to 10 people, not including employees, are allowed with physical distancing and face coverings. The health order is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nee informed Sun Prairie families in an email Wednesday.
Some Sun Prairie’s athletic programs have elected to start on a later date.
The Jan. 22 competition date is in alignment with the school district’s academic decisions. An earlier order in mid-November from Public Health Madison & Dane County stopped Sun Prairie teams from working in small groups.
According to the plan detailed by Nee, the “participating students will be split into fixed groups (cohorts) whenever possible to minimize mixing. … All instruction will be skill and drill work, not full practices. Under the supervision of the coaching staff, athletes will be able to share some equipment. Like all drill work, they must maintain 6 feet of social distancing and wear a fabric face covering at all times. Athletes will be expected to use hand sanitizer before and after using any shared equipment. There will be no intersquad competitions allowed.”
Several facilities in the district will be used for practices, with teams assigned to a specific facility.
Nee told Sun Prairie families, “While we are eager and excited to get our students back on campus and work with them, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we follow all guidelines.”
Boys basketball, boys swimming, gymnastics and wrestling are scheduled to begin the small-group practices Dec. 21; girls basketball Jan. 4; and girls and boys hockey on Jan. 11.
It is likely other schools in Dane County that had scheduled similar small-group practices will resume their plans now, following the new order.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!