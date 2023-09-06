Vivian Cressman is one of the best girls golfers in the state, and she showed why on Wednesday.

The Navy recruit shot a 1-under 69 to claim medalist honors in a Big Eight Conference meet in which Middleton beat Janesville Craig and Sun Prairie West at Pleasant View Golf Course. The Cardinals shot 322 to beat the Cougars (405) and Wolves (434).

In fact, Middleton swept the top 5 spots. Cressman beat out teammates Maddy Wilcox (80), Annika Jafferis (85), Ellen Close (88) and Sydney Weiss (91). West’s Eva LaRowe shot a 99 to tie for seventh with Janesville Craig’s Macy Murphy.

Freshman leads DeForest golf

Abigail Henriksen is having a great season and she led the DeForest girls golf team to another victory on Wednesday.

The freshman shot a 37 and tied for medalist honors with Beaver Dam’s McKenna Nelson. But it was the Norskies beating the Golden Beavers 175-208. Fellow freshman Brinley Goninen shot a 39 to assist in the victory.

Middleton sweeps Verona tennis

The interesting match of the afternoon came at No. 1 singles when Middleton met Verona on Wednesday.

Netra Somasundaram edged Verona’s Naisha Nagpal, 2-6, 6-1, 12-10 to secure a point in the Cardinals’ sweep. Other winners for Middleton were Lydia Sabat at No. 2 singles, Sophie Shi at No. 3 singles, Rishika Kommuri at No. 4 singles, Ashley Andler and Keena Cheng at No. 1 doubles, Sarah Li and Sophia Pientka at No. 2 doubles, and Hannah Lister and Mia Balistreri at No. 3 doubles.