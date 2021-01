Nate Abel and Beaver Dam spoil Waunakee boys basketball team's season opener

The first step was a doozy for the Waunakee boys basketball team on Thursday night.

The Warriors, finally cleared to begin their season after a long delay brought about by COVID-19 restrictions, dropped a 65-61 decision at Beaver Dam that kept the Golden Beavers undefeated.

Nate Abel scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half to help Beaver Dam (11-0) come out on top of a game that was tight throughout.

Also for Beaver Dam, Ty Bunkoske had 14 points and Evan Sharkey 12.

Waunakee got 12 points apiece from Caden Nelson, Jaxson Zibell and Andrew Keller.

Milton 83, Beloit Turner 52

Jack Campion scored 28 points, but was one of 13 Milton players to score as the Red Hawks (1-1) rolled past the Trojans (2-5).

Poynette 64, Baraboo 40

Nik Feller scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half to give the Pumas (4-2) a 29-point lead over the host Thunderbirds (1-9). Poynette also got 14 points from Aiden Klosky. Gabe McReynolds led Baraboo with 12.

DeForest 67, Oshkosh Lourdes 60