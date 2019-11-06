Badger North Conference girls volleyball tournament

Mount Horeb senior outside hitter Elise Goetzinger was named to the second team of the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s 2019 Under Armour All-America high school girls volleyball team.

Goetzinger is a University of Kentucky commit.

The 14th annual team was announced Wednesday.

A record 894 nominations were submitted through the AVCA and MaxPreps, according to an AVCA release. That resulted in 150 All-America and honorable-mention All-Americans. Many of those players have committed to play collegiate volleyball.

Each of the players on the first team will be invited to play in the Under Armour All-America volleyball match Dec. 31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Hartland Arrowhead’s outside hitter Aubrey Hamilton, a Notre Dame commit, was selected for the third team. Wilmot outside hitter Karina Leber received honorable-mention recognition. She has committed to Colorado State.

University of Wisconsin recruits also were chosen.

Middle blocker Devyn Robinson, a UW commit from Ankeny, Iowa, Centennial High School, was a first-team All-American selection.

Outside hitter Jade Demps, a UW commit from Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, was a second-team pick.

Setter Madison Hammill, a UW commit from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana, also was a second-team selection.

Jordy Rothwell earns soccer honors

Former Madison Edgewood athlete Jordy Rothwell was named to the Big East Conference all-freshman team for women’s soccer, according to a release from the conference.

Creighton’s Rothwell, a 5-foot-9 freshman defender, made 18 appearances and started in 17 of those matches. She led Creighton in minutes played and had a goal and an assist.

Her teammate, forward Skylar Heinrich, was freshman of the year and Creighton senior midfielder Jaryn Jakubowski was a first-team all-Big East selection.

