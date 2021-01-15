Monroe beats Waunakee in prep boys basketball

Monroe 62, Waunakee 51

Carson Leuzinger scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half, and Tyler Matley scored 12 of his 15 points after halftime, to lead the host Cheesemakers (5-0) past the Warriors (1-3). Monroe opened a 26-16 halftime lead. Caden Nelson led Waunakee with 13 points.

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Edgerton 54

The visiting Lightning (12-0), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, survived a late charge to beat the Crimson Tide 61-54 in non-conference play. Edgerton (13-1) fell behind at halftime 29-18 but cut the Lightning’s lead to single digits in the late going. Senior Gavin Theis totaled 30 points to lead Lake Country. Clayton Jenny scored 23 points to lead Edgerton.

Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 53

The visiting Warriors (9-3, 4-0 Capitol North) outscored the Blue Devils (5-3, 0-2) in the second half 42-30 to break away from a three-point halftime lead. Gabe Uttech tallied 22 points to lead Lakeside. Brady Ring had 14 for Lodi.

Lake Mills 57, Poynette 53