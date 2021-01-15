 Skip to main content
Monroe beats Waunakee in prep boys basketball
PREP SPORTS

Monroe beats Waunakee in prep boys basketball

Monroe 62, Waunakee 51

Carson Leuzinger scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half, and Tyler Matley scored 12 of his 15 points after halftime, to lead the host Cheesemakers (5-0) past the Warriors (1-3). Monroe opened a 26-16 halftime lead. Caden Nelson led Waunakee with 13 points.

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Edgerton 54

The visiting Lightning (12-0), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, survived a late charge to beat the Crimson Tide 61-54 in non-conference play. Edgerton (13-1) fell behind at halftime 29-18 but cut the Lightning’s lead to single digits in the late going. Senior Gavin Theis totaled 30 points to lead Lake Country. Clayton Jenny scored 23 points to lead Edgerton.

Lakeside Lutheran 68, Lodi 53

The visiting Warriors (9-3, 4-0 Capitol North) outscored the Blue Devils (5-3, 0-2) in the second half 42-30 to break away from a three-point halftime lead. Gabe Uttech tallied 22 points to lead Lakeside. Brady Ring had 14 for Lodi.

Lake Mills 57, Poynette 53

The L-Cats (9-4, 3-1 Capitol North), ranked seventh in WIAA Division 3, narrowly escaped an upset bid by the Pumas (5-4, 0-2). Charlie Bender led the way for Lake Mills, scoring 21 points. Kelby Petersen scored 16 points for Poynette.

Columbus 55,

Watertown Luther Prep 54

The host Cardinals (3-5, 1-1 Capitol North) opened a 32-20 halftime lead but had to scramble to pull out a one-point victory over the Phoenix (3-6, 0-2). Aaron Uttech scored 14 points to lead Columbus. Luther Prep made 10 3-pointers and got 16 points from Caleb Kozinski.

Marshall 81,

Wisconsin Heights 76 (2OT)

The host Cardinals (8-5, 3-1 Capitol South) held on to beat the Vanguards (2-2, 1-1) behind the 29-point performance of Craig Ward. Dan Denniston added 18 points for Marshall, which had four double-figure scorers. Heights also had four scorers hit double figures, led by Derek Adler with 19 points.

Girls basketball

Sauk Prairie 60, Dodgeville 53

McKayla Paukner tallied 17 points to lead the Eagles (7-2) past the host Dodgers (7-3). Sauk Prairie also got 12 points from Naomi Breunig. Jojo Heimerl led Dodgeville with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

Baraboo 60, Portage 41

The Thunderbirds (2-11) rode the play of Maya White Eagle, who scored 20 points, to beat the Warriors (1-11). Emma Fluette added 15 for Baraboo, and Cameran Ratz had 11 for Portage.

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s area summaries

Capitol North Conference

LAKE MILLS 57, POYNETTE 53

Lake Mills*30*27*—*57

Poynette*17*36*—*53

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 0 6-8; Wilke 0 0-2 0; Foster 2 0-0 5; Retrum 7 0-2 14; Moen 4 3-8 11; Bender 6 8-9 21. Totals 19 17-29 57.

POYNETTE — K. Peterson 6 3-4 16; McCormick 3 0-0 8; Kloskey 4 0-1 8; Feller 6 1-2 15; C. Peterson 1 3-6 6. Totals 20 7-13 53.

3-point goals: LM 2 (Foster, Bender); P 6 (McCormick 2, Feller 2, K. Petersen, C. Peteren). Total fouls: LM 12; P 17.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68, LODI 53

Lakeside Lutheran*26*42*—*68

Lodi*23*30*—*53

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 6 6-6 22; Veers 2 1-2 5; Miller 1 2-3 4; Olszewski 3 1-4 7; Main 1 1-2 3; Birkholz 5 2-4 12; Lauber 3 0-0 9; O’Donnell 2 2-4 6. Totals 23 15-25 68.

LODI — Wendt 2 0-2 5; Traeder 3 2-2 10; Faust 3 1-1 8; Ring 4 6-7 14; Coddington 3 0-2 6; Lincoln 3 1-2 8; Meier 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-16 53.

3-point goals: LL 7 (Uttech 4, Lauber 3); Lo 5 (Traeder 2, Wendt 1, Faust 1, Lincoln 1). Total fouls: LL 18; Lo 20.

COLUMBUS 55, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 54

Watertown Luther Prep*20*34*—*54

Columbus*32*23*—*55

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Chevy 0 2-4 2, Balge 2 0-0 4, Guse 2 0-0 6, Fix 4 0-0 12, Koelpin 3 0-0 7, Fitzsimmons 1 1-2 4, Baumann 1 1-4 3, Kozinski 5 4-4 16. Totals 18 8-14 54.

COLUMBUS — Carthen 2 0-0 4, Uttech 5 2-4 14, Brunell 2 3-4 7, Cotter 2 2-5 6, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, C Brunell 4 2-2 10, Fritz 3 3-4 9. Totals 19 12-19 55.

3-point goals: WLP 10 (Fix 4, Guse 2, Kozinski 2, Koelpin 1, Fitzsimmons 1); C 2 (Uttech 2). Total fouls: WLP 19; C 14. Fouled out: Balge.

Capitol South Conference

MARSHALL 81, WIS. HEIGHTS 76 (2 OT)

Wisconsin Heights*37*24*15*—*76

Marshall*34*27*20*—*81

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Boul 4 1-2 10; L. Parman 5 2-3 8; Marness 8 2-5 18; Adler 6 3-3 19; J. Bradbender 2 2-2 6; D. Bradbender 5 3-3 13 Hocking 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 13-18 76.

MARSHALL — Siedschlag 1 0-0 2; Lutz 5 0-0 11; Frank 0 5-6 5; Denniston 7 0-0 18; Grady 2 0-0 5; Truschinski 2 7-12 11; Ward 8 12-17 29. Totals 25 24-35 81

3-point goals: WH 2 (Boul 1, Adler 1); M 7 (Denniston 4, Lutz 1, Grady 1, Ward 1). Total fouls: WH 27; M 19. Fouled out: L. Parman, J. Bradbender, Hocking. At JustAGame Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells.

NEW GLARUS 67, WATERLOO 40

Waterloo*7*33*—*40

New Glarus*26*37*—*63

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 1 1-2 3, Unzueta 1 0-0 2, Tschanz 3 1-1 7, Wolff 6 5-7 17, Christenson 6 5-7 17, Hensler 1 0-0 2, Ritter 1 1-2 3, Wollin 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-15 40.

NEW GLARUS — Streiff 3 0-0 6, Parman 4 0-1 8, Schuett 5 0-0 10, Siegenthaler 4 0-0 9, Malaise 0 1-1 1, Strok 2 2-2 6, Faber 4 0-1 8, Stampfli 1 0-0 2, Walter 6 5-6 17. Totals 29 8-11 67.

3-point goals: W 0; NG 1 (Siegenthaler 1). Total fouls: W 11; NG 15.

Trailways South Conference

DEERFIELD 64, JOHNSON CREEK 34

Deerfield*32*32*—*64

Johnson Creek*14*20*—*34

DEERFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Lees 3 0-0 6, Betthauser 1 0-0 2, Mathwig 5 2-3 12, Fisher 5 2-2 13, Klade 2 1-2 5, K. Kimmel 1 0-0 2, Lasack 5 0-0 10, M. Kimmel 5 0-0 12, Lemke 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 5-7 64.

JOHNSON CREEK — Sullivan 3 5-6 11, Berres 2 0-0 5, Hartz 1 0-0 3, Streich 1 0-0 3, Bredlow 6 0-0 12. Totals 13 5-6 34.

3-point goals: D 3 (M. Kimmel 2, Fisher 1); JC 3 (Berres 1, Hartz 1, Streich 1). Total fouls: D 11; JC 12.

Non-conference

HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 61,

EDGERTON 54

Lake Country Lutheran*29*32*—*61

Edgerton*18*36*—*54

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 0 2-4 2, Haertle 2 1-6 5, Heicher 0 0-2 0, Amack 2 0-0 6, Nehls 3 2-6 8, Theis 12 1-4 30, Lubbers 3 2-2 10. Totals 22 8-24 61.

EDGERTON — Knauf 2 1-2 5, Jenny 7 8-14 23, Hanson 3 2-2 10, Coombs 3 2-2 10, Krause 1 0-0 2, Fox 2 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-20 54.

3-point goals: LCL 9 (Theis 5, Amack 2, Lubbers 2); E 5 (Jenny 1, Hanson 2, Coombs 2). Total fouls: LCL 18; E 17. Fouled out: Haertle; Fox.

MONROE 62, WAUNAKEE 51

Waunakee*16*35*—*51

Monroe*26*36*—*62

WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nelson 5 1-1 13; Zibell 1 2-3 4; Whalen 1 0-0 3; Driscoll 1 0-0 2; Fuhrmann 0 1-2 1; Booker 1 0-0 2; Sotzler 1 1-2 3; Fischer 2 0-0 6; LaVold 1 0-1 2; Vojtisek 1 1-1 4; Keller 4 7-8 11. Totals 18 8-17 51.

MONROE — Leuzinger 4 8-10 19, Golembiewski 3 0-0 9, Meyer 3 1-2 8, Sathoff 1 0-1 2, Matley 6 3-7 15, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 3 2-2 9. Totals 21 14-22 62.

3-point goals: W 7 (Nelson 2, Whalen 1, Fischer 2, Votisek 1, Keller 1); M 6 (Golembiewski 3, Leuzinger 1, Meyer 1, Seagreaves 1). Total fouls: W 23; M 22. Fouled out: Nelson; Bunker.

MILTON 69, STOUGHTON 62

Stoughton*26*36*—*62

Milton*34*35*—*69

STOUGHTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Probst 2 0-0 5, Baldukas 2 0-0 5, McGee 4 9-9 18, Zywicki 1 0-0 3, Sproul 4 0-0 8, L. Fernholz 6 0-0 12, Turner 1 0-0 2, T. Fernholz 3 0-0 9. Totals: 23 9-9 62.

MILTON — Campion 12 6-9 31, Jordahl 2 0-0 6, Burrows 4 3-4 11, Bothun 1 0-0 2, Widner 3 0-0 6, Burdette 2 1-2 7, McIntyre 2 0-1 4, Ratzburg 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 10-16 69.

3-point goals: S 7 (T. Fernholz 3, Probst, Baldukas, McGee, Zywicki, M 5 (Jordahl 2, Burdette 2, Campion). Total fouls: S 17, M 15. Fouled out: L. Fernholz.

SAUK PRAIRIE 53, PORTAGE 48

Portage*22*26*—*48

Sauk Prairie*20*33*—*53

PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Brouette 5 2-2 16; Reichoff 2 1-1 5; Hensler 4 1-2 10; Michael 2 0-0 5; Roberts 3 6-8 12; Kopfhamer 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 10-15 48.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 1 2-3 4; I. Breunig 1 0-2 3; Wilson 8 7-7 27; Ahmetaj 2 1-2 5; D. Breunig 2 1-2 5; Kerska 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 10-18 53.

3-point goals: P 6 (Brouette 4, Hensler 1, Michael 1); SP 7 (Wilson 4, Kerska 2, I. Breunig 1). Total fouls: P 18; SP 14.

McFARLAND 76, BRODHEAD 70

McFarland*41*35*—*76

Brodhead*31*39*—*70

McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Nichols 2 0-0 4; Pavelec 5 6-7 17; Werwinski 3 4-5 11; Kes 10 4-7 27; Larson 1 0-0 2; Gillen 6 3-5 15. Totals 26 17-24 76.

BRODHEAD — Walker 4 3-4 14; Harnack 1 0-0 2; Green 5 2-3 14; Engen 2 2-4 6; Leifker 7 4-5 21; Anderson 0 1-2 1; Boegli 2 0-1 4; Malkow 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 12-19 70.

3-point goals: M 5 (Kes 3, Pavelec, Werwinski); B 8 (Walker 3, Leifker 3, Green 2). Total fouls: M 16; B 15.

EVANSVILLE 58, CLINTON 26

Evansville*37*21*—*58

Clinton*11*15*—*26

EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Maves, 2 0-0 4; Geske 3 0-2 6; Miller 3 0-0 8; Bisch 2 0-0 5; Stencel 4 0-0 8; Howlett 2 1-2 6; Moellenberndt 3 0-1 6; Severson 1 4-4 6; Thompson 3 2-3 9. Totals 23 7-12 58.

CLINTON — Mullooly 0 2-2 2; Chr. Peterson 0 1-2 1; Bingham 3 0-2 6; Phillips 1 0-0 2; Cha. 3 0-5 6; Villanueva 2 0-0 4; Klein 1 0-3 2; Bingham 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 4-16 26.

3-point goals: E 5 (Miller 2, Bosch, Howlett, Thompson); C 0. Total fouls: E 11; C 11.

VERONA 54, WAUWATOSA KINGDOM PREP 36

Verona*22*32*—*54

Kingdom Prep*13*23*—*36

VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 4 1-1 9; Kisting 1 0-0 2; Anderson 1 0-0 2; Mitchell 2 0-0 5; Krantz 3 0-0 7; Roddick 2 0-0 6; Farrell 0 2-2 2; Sherry 4 0-0 10; Jannusch 1 0-0 2; Steiner 1 0-0 2; Poller 1 0-0 2; Brugger 1 0-0 3; Rae 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-3 54.

KINGDOM PREP — Grandberry 6 0-0 13; Pendleton 1 0-0 2; Hunt 1 0-0 2; Griggs 1 3-3 5; Cunningham 1 0-0 3; Washington 5 1-1 11. Totals 15 4-4 36.

3-point goals: V 7 (Sherry 2, Roddick 2, Mitchell 1, Krantz 1, Brugger 1); KP 2 (Cunningham 1, Grandberry 1). Total fouls: V 13; KP 9.

OREGON 46, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 40

Oregon*16*30*—*46

Adams-Friendship*19*21*—*40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s area summaries

Non-conference

SAUK PRAIRIE 60, DODGEVILLE 53

Sauk Prairie*30*30*—*60

Dodgeville*27*26*—*53

SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Klemm 1 0-0 2; N. Breunig 4 4-4 12; O. Breunig 3 0-0 6; Hartwig 1 2-6 4; Braud 2 3-7 7; M. Paukner 5 7-10 17; M. Breunig 3 2-2 9; O. Paukner 1 1-3 3. Totals 20 19-32 60.

DODGEVILLE — Philips 1 0-0 2; A. White 1 0-0 2; Heimerl 7 0-2 19; M. White 0 4-6 4; Busch 3 2-3 8; Argall 7 2-2 16; Blume 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 8-14 53.

3-point goals: SP 1 (M. Breunig); D 5 (Heimerl 5). Total fouls: SP 16; D 23.

BARABOO 60, PORTAGE 41

Baraboo*25*35*—*60

Portage*18*23*—*41

BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Ross 1 0-0 3; Fluette 5 1-2 15; White Eagle 8 2-5 20; Pfaff 2 2-7 6; Frank 2 0-0 4; M. Gruner 2 0-0 4; J. Gruner 4 0-1 8. Totals 24 5-15 60.

PORTAGE — Schwantz 2 0-0 5; Garrigan 1 0-0 3; Krueger 0 1-2 1; Kreuziger 3 2-3 9; Ratz 4 3-6 11; A. McCall 4 1-1 10; Kallungi 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 7-12 41.

3-point goals: B 7 (Fluette 4, Whit Eagle 2, Ross); P 4 (Schwantz, Garrigan, Kreuziger, A. McCall). Total fouls: B 16; P 17.

Wednesday’s late summary

Non-conference

DeFOREST 75, JANESVILLE PARKER 32

DeForest*49*26*—*75

Janesville Parker*12*20*—*32

DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Rauls 1 0-0 2, Compe 5 0-0 11, Roth 4 3-4 11, Pickhardt 3 1-4 7, Kelliher 2 0-0 4, Szepieniec 3 0-1 6, Derlein 2 0-0 5, Bartels 1 6-8 8, Oberg 5 4-4 14, Hahn 3 1-2 7. Totals 29 15-23 75.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Ayers 2 0-0 4, Simmons 1 1-2 3, Luek 3 0-0 8, Booth 4 2-4 10, Miller 4 1-2 9. Totals 14 4-8 34.

3-point goals: D 2 (Compe 1, Derlein 1); JP 2 (Luek 2). Total fouls: D 9; JP 18. Technical foul: JP bench.

BOYS HOCKEY

Thursday’s area summaries

Non-conference

SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 5, BARABOO/PORTAGE 2

Baraboo/Portage*0*1*1*—*2

Sauk Prairie co-op*2*0*3*—*5

First period — SP: E. Peterson (Schomber), 11:20; SP: Hansen (E. Peterson, H. Peterson), 12:08, (pp).

Second period — BP: Koseor (Scanlan), 10:35.

Third period — SP: Hansen, 4:02; BP: Larson, 8:51; SP: L. Mast, 9:06; SP: N. Mast (H. Peterson), 12:10.

Saves: BP (Schaetzl) 39; SP (Stracke) 15.

Penalties-minutes: BP 3-6, SP 4-8. At Sauk Prairie Area Recreation Center, Prairie du Sac.

WALES KETTLE MORAINE CO-OP 8,

JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 7

Kettle Moraine co-op*4*3*1*—*8

Janesville Craig/Parker*3*0*4*—*7

WRESTLING

Thursday’s area summaries

Capitol Conference

COLUMBUS 36, CAMBRIDGE/MARSHALL 24

220: Holdof, C, pinned Flom-Pressley, 1:01.106: Cobb, C, pinned Raeder, 2:40. 120: Finke, CM, pinned Dawson, 0:51. 126, 285.: Columbus forfeit. 152, 160, 170, 182: Cambridge forfeit. 132, 138, 145, 195 : double forfeit. At Cambridge HS.

Non-conference

JANESVILLE PARKER 42, EAST TROY 37

145: Williams, JP, pinned Mueller. 152: Kulick, ET, pinned Dransfield. 160: Lux, JP, pinned Bower. 170: Paulin, ET, pinned Thurman. 182: Kader, ET, mdec. Law, 21-10. 195: Sanda, JP, pinned Nelson. 220: Acosta, JP, pinned Markley. 285: Hudson, ET, pinned Nickols. 113: Edwards, ET, pinned Kazee. 126: McPherson, ET, dec. Richards, 7-5. 132: Brandenburg, JP, pinned Johnson. 138: Kegley, ET, pinned Norman. 106, 120: JP won forfeit. At East Troy.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 42, SAUK PRAIRIE 27

132: Uselman, SP, pinned Jimenez, 0:32. 138: Klietz, JC, pinned Breunig, 1:25. 145: Saladis, SP, tfall Speth, 15-0. 152: Katers, SP, mdec Craddick, 13-2. 160: Ryan, JC, pinned Sorg, 1:46. 170: Mullen, JC, pinned Nelson, 2:00. 182: Smith, JC, pinned Elsing, 0:39. 285: Vils, SP, dec. Schenk, 8-7. 113: Kingsley, SP, dec. Chavez, 6-5. 120: Lanky, SP, pinned Dozier, 2:58. 126: Armas, JC, pinned Minnete, 1:54. 195, 220: JC won forfeits. 106: Double forfeit. At Janesville Craig.

Wednesday’s late summaries

Non-conference

MILTON TRIPLE DUAL

MILTON 51, DeFOREST 17

106 pounds: Ohrt, D, dec. Clark, 7-6. 113: Evans, D, dec. Rateike, 10-9. 126: Harms, M, pinned Crawford, 3:51. 138: Kieliszewski, M, pinned Barske, 0:23. 145: Kersten, M, dec. Larson, 4-3. 152: Sanchez, M, pinned McDowell, 2:32. 160: Sinclair, M, pinned Prellwitz, 0:40. 170: Hemauer, D, tfall Desormeau, 17-1. 182: Hoard, M, pinned Hahn, 1:10. 220: Barske, D, pinned Peters, 5:21. 120, 195, 285: M won forfeit. 132: Double forfeit.

MILTON 57, MONONA GROVE/McFARLAND 21

126: Harms, M, dec. Denman, 11-7. 138: Kieliszewski, M, pinned Thao, 2:31. 152: Gunderson, MGM, pinned Sanchez, 3:44. 220: Switzer, MGM, dec. Peters, 5-2. 106, 113, 120, 145, 160, 170, 182, 195: Mil won forfeits. 132, 285: MGM won forfeits.

DeFOREST 48, MONONA GROVE/McFARLAND 24

120: Evans, D, pinned Blake, 1:16. 126: Denman, MGM, won by pin, 1:20. 138: Barske, D, dec. Thao, 10-9. 152: Gunderson, MGM, pinned McDowell, 0:37. 220: Barske, D, dec. Switzer, 8-6, sudden victory. 106, 145, 160, 170, 182, 195: D won forfeits. 132, 285: MGM won forfeits. 113: Double forfeit. At Milton.

BOYS SWIMMING

Thursday’s area summaries

Non-conference

ELKHORN 109, FORT ATKINSON 61

200-yard medley relay: Elkhorn (Bestland, Dahlgren, Brandt, Mnuk), 2:10.51. 200 freestyle: Ambrose, E, 2:17.82. 200 individual medley: Dahlgren, E, 2:38.89. 50 freestyle: Meersman, E, :26.92. 100 butterfly: Hanson, E, 1:10.57. 100 freestyle: Meersman, E, :59.7. 400 freestyle: Grady, FA, 6:16.53. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Dahlgren, Ambrose, Hanson, Meersman), 2:10.51. 100 backstroke: Bestland, E, 1:09.79. 100 breaststroke: Dahlgren, E, 1:21.94. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Moon, Hanson, Bestland, Ambrose), 4:26.4. At Elkhorn HS.

