Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COTTAGE GROVE — Since the age of 3, Miles Nelson’s life has revolved around baseball.

However, after transferring from Sun Prairie High School, Nelson was ineligible to play for the Monona Grove baseball team during his junior year due to WIAA transfer rules.

During that time away, he started doing play-by-play for the Monona Grove basketball teams and joined the school’s show choir.

This year Nelson had his first solo during a choir concert and began taking his new found broadcasting passion more seriously.

Nelson said he started preparing for games the night before and arriving to games in suits.

“It’s tough in the beginning because you sometimes forget the names, but I really enjoyed being courtside and cheering on my friends,” Nelson said. “I’d definitely like to continue in the future because I’ve gotten comfortable being in front of a camera from covering sports during our morning announcements.”

Nelson’s love for sports goes beyond calling games — he ultimately wants to open his own baseball facility.

The facility would help children of color, who can’t participate due to financial reasons.

“There’s a lack of opportunity, playing for GRB with some of the highest competition, you don’t see many teams that are predominantly black,” Nelson said. “I don’t know the exact reason, maybe it’s a lack of interest, but I want to make an impact and change that.”

Returning to the field

Nelson’s return to the diamond was almost derailed by an injury he suffered before the start of the season.

He fractured the hook of the hamate in his left hand while training at total athlete performance in Windsor, WI.

Even if it meant wearing a cast for the first month of the season, Nelson said the injury wasn’t going to make him miss any more time.

“I swung through a fastball and it felt like my hand exploded,” Nelson said. “I got really lucky because I was able to get surgery within a week, so when I came back two weeks later I worked hard to get my hand right because this was my one year to go all the way.”

Once healthy, Nelson faced another challenge of switching positions from first base to third base.

To prepare for the hot corner, Nelson lost 50 pounds in the past two years to become “more athletic,” he said.

Nelson contemplated pitching full time. After a successful summer at the plate, he stayed in the infield.

This decision helped Nelson, who is committed to Division III Milwaukee Area Technical College.

He previously signed a letter of intent to play for Clark Atlanta University in November 2022 but changed his mind in hopes of playing at the Division I level.

“I like the opportunity there to hopefully ball out and then go play at a good four-year college,” Nelson said. “The coach has a really good track record of sending guys to high level four-year schools and that’s important to me.”

Making the difference

Monona Grove coach Kevin Connor said Nelson was like an assistant coach during his junior year, but it doesn’t compare to the impact he makes on the field.

This includes timely at-bats like against Beaver Dam on May. 12, when Nelson hit a go-ahead two-run home run, propelling Monona Grove to a 8-6 victory.

“His personality is contagious and I’ve told many times stay positive because other guys will follow,” Conner said. “His ability to actually play in games this year has been huge, he’s had so many clutch moments for us this year, and if we had that last year it would’ve been outstanding.”

These clutch at-bats from Nelson would be helpful with the postseason starting next week.

Connor said his team will enter regionals as the No. 2 seed in Division 1 and play the winner of Holmen and Onalaska on Thursday.

After winning their first Badger East Conference title since 2019, the Silver Eagles are seeking the school’s first state title in the sport. The previous state tournament appearance was in 1991.

“We expected to be good and competitive, but they’ve surpassed expectations in terms of their mental toughness and resiliency all year,” Connor said. “We’ve been trying to build a program here that other teams acknowledge is good and these seniors have really helped us establish that.”

Photos: Beaver Dam softball hosts Monona Grove while honoring late assistant coach