Monona Grove names Joseph Schneider as new activities director

Joseph Schneider was named the new associate principal and activities director at Monona Grove High School, according to a release from the school district Monday.

Based on the recommendation of superintendent Dan Olson, the Monona Grove school board approved Schneider’s selection at Monday’s special board meeting.

Schneider will replace Jeff Schreiner. Schneider’s appointment follows the retirement announcement of Schreiner, the current associate principal and activities director who has served in that role for 21 years.

Schneider is associate principal for grades 9-12 and activities director for grades 6-12 in the Columbus school district. He has served as an instructional coach, new teacher mentor, teacher, activities adviser and athletics coach.

Schneider will begin his new role July 1.

“I'm looking forward to getting to know the students, staff, and community members,” Schneider said in the release. ”It’s obvious how much pride everyone has at MG; I’m excited to be a part of it.”

He was chosen from the pool of candidates for his qualifications, experience, vision and philosophy, according to the release.