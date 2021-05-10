 Skip to main content
Monona Grove names Joseph Schneider as new activities director
Monona Grove names Joseph Schneider as new activities director

Joe Schneider

Columbus High School Activities Director Joe Schneider, who was hired on July 13 and started July 20, is pictured in front of the school earlier this week. He's a 2006 graduate of Wausau West High School and was a standout thrower on the track and field team at UW-Whitewater from 2007-2010. He's been a business teacher at Columbus High School since 2011 and also was an assistant football coach until 2017 and remains an assistant track and field coach.

 Dan Larson

Joseph Schneider was named the new associate principal and activities director at Monona Grove High School, according to a release from the school district Monday.

Based on the recommendation of superintendent Dan Olson, the Monona Grove school board approved Schneider’s selection at Monday’s special board meeting.

Schneider will replace Jeff Schreiner. Schneider’s appointment follows the retirement announcement of Schreiner, the current associate principal and activities director who has served in that role for 21 years.

Schneider is associate principal for grades 9-12 and activities director for grades 6-12 in the Columbus school district. He has served as an instructional coach, new teacher mentor, teacher, activities adviser and athletics coach.

Schneider will begin his new role July 1.

“I'm looking forward to getting to know the students, staff, and community members,” Schneider said in the release. ”It’s obvious how much pride everyone has at MG; I’m excited to be a part of it.”

He was chosen from the pool of candidates for his qualifications, experience, vision and philosophy, according to the release.

“We’re proud to welcome Mr. Schneider to Monona Grove,” Olson said in the release. “He is a student-centered leader, committed to providing opportunity and access to athletics and activities for all students.”

Monona Grove High School principal Mitchal McGrath said: “Mr. Schneider will be an effective and knowledgeable addition to our team. His focus on student leadership and involvement will benefit all of our students.”

Schneider took over as Columbus activities director in 2020. 

