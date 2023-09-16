Miles Genthe’s goal in the 23rd minute held up for 40 minutes before Milwaukee Thomas More tied the game and host Monona Grove had to settle for a 1-1 tie in a boys soccer game on Saturday.

Sean Clark and Ethan Johnson shared goalkeeping duties for the Silver Eagles, each recording two saves.

Stricker, Shipshock runners-up

Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker and Jordan Shipshock each shot 74 to finish three shots behind medalist Kylie Walker of Westosha Central at the Janesville Parker Invitational.

Wildcats win twice

Verona’s singles players, McKenna Thorson (No. 1), Naisha Nagpal (No. 2), Nicole Repka (No. 3) and Anna Dalebroux (No. 4) each went undefeated as the Wildcats downed Sun Prairie West 7-0 and McFarland 5-2.

Rough day for Oregon

Kate Thorne (No. 1 singles) and Ella Peotter (No. 2 singles) provided the only victories for Oregon in a 5-2 loss to Eau Claire Memorial. The No. 3 doubles team of Maya Jadhav/Eleanor Huss was the lone winner in the Panthers’ 6-1 loss to Lake Geneva Badger.

Regents' doubles come through

Madison West’s doubles teams of Molly Ryan/Tyra Gustavson (No. 1), Sarah Goetz/Greta Becker (No. 2) and Dakota Hanson/Kaia Berghahn (No. 3) each recorded two victories in the Regents’ 4-3 win over Waunakee and a 4-3 loss to Eau Claire Memorial.

Memorial's singles, doubles have their turns

Madison Memorial’s singles players swept their matches in a 5-2 victory over McFarland. The Spartans’ doubles teams returned the favor in a 6-1 win over Milwaukee Ronald Reagan.

Edgewood wins quad

Madison Edgewood won the Kohler quad with wins over Racine Prairie (5-2) and Kohler (4-3).

Volleyball invitationals

Sun Prairie West defeated Jefferson 25-13, 25-17 to claim the Silver bracket championship of the Mount Horeb Invitational, but the host Vikings fell to Barneveld 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 in the Gold bracket championship. … Madison Abundant Life went undefeated in pool play before losing twice in bracket play to finish third at the Fall River Invitational.