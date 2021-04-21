Milton's CheyAnn Knudsen, Beaver Dam's Morgan Nelson, McFarland's Grace Henes earn WIAC recognition

UW-Whitewater senior CheyAnn Knudsen of Milton was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference athlete of the week for women’s golf.
The honor, sponsored by Kwik Trip, was for the week of April 12-18, according to a release from WIAC assistant commissioner for media relations Matt Stanek.
Knudsen finished second in a field of 72 players and helped the Warhawks win the 13-team UW-Whitewater Spring Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
She recorded a 77 in the first round and wrapped up the tournament with a 76 to finish with a total score of 153, one stroke out of first place. Knudsen now owns 18 career top-10 finishes at UW-Whitewater.
Other nominees from the area included UW-La Crosse freshman Andrea Schleeper (Verona).
UW-Eau Claire freshman Morgan Nelson (Beaver Dam) was the women’s tennis singles player of the week.
Nelson had a 2-0 singles record in two matches during the week. On April 14, she was one of two Blugolds to earn team points in a 7-2 loss to Bethel University of Minnesota. Nelson, playing No. 5 singles, defeated Sydney Rott, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4. Nelson secured her second win April 17 over Delaney Osmond of UW-River Falls by a 6-1, 6-1 result. Nelson improved to 3-1 in WIAC singles action this season.
UW-Stevens Point freshman Grace Henes (McFarland) and senior Kaitlyn Hess (Wisconsin Rapids) were the athletes of the week for women’s tennis in doubles.
Hess and Henes were 2-1 at No. 3 doubles during the week — 2-0 in their final two matches after dropping an 8-4 decision to UW-Whitewater.
They improved to 6-1 overall, the best mark for all UW-Stevens Point players. Their 8-6 win over UW-La Crosse accounted for the first team point UW-Stevens Point has earned against the Eagles since 2013. They finished the week with an 8-1 win over UW-Stout, helping the Pointers complete an undefeated (4-0) season at home.
The UW-Eau Claire team of junior Alexa Brooks (Beaver Dam) and senior Emily Cooper (White Bear Lake, Minnesota) were among others nominated in doubles.
UW-Stevens Point senior outfielder Aaron Simmons was the baseball position player of the week.
Area players among those nominated were UW-Eau Claire freshman outfielder Henry Pitsch (Madison West) and UW-Stout senior first baseman Kasey Bass (Sun Prairie).
UW-Whitewater senior Matt O’Sullivan was the baseball pitcher of the week.
Nominees from the area included UW-Eau Claire senior Thomas Ginther (Baraboo).
UW-La Crosse’s 400-meter relay team of Seth Holden, Troy DeBruin, Spencer Reichart and Josh Koenecke earned athletes of the week for men’s outdoor track.
UW-Eau Claire sophomore Marcus Weaver, a decathlete, was the athlete of the week for men’s field.
UW-La Crosse junior Katie Banie was the women’s track recipient.
Among nominees from the area was UW-Whitewater sophomore Kylie Jacobs (Watertown).
UW-Eau Claire senior Megan Wallace was the athlete of the week for women’s field.
UW-Stevens Point junior catcher Sammy Buerger was the softball position player of the week.
UW-Stout freshman second baseman Katelyn Belleau (Portage) was among those nominated in softball.
UW-Eau Claire senior Morgan Sivak was the softball pitcher of the week.