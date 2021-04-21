Milton's CheyAnn Knudsen, Beaver Dam's Morgan Nelson, McFarland's Grace Henes earn WIAC recognition

UW-Whitewater senior CheyAnn Knudsen of Milton was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference athlete of the week for women’s golf.

The honor, sponsored by Kwik Trip, was for the week of April 12-18, according to a release from WIAC assistant commissioner for media relations Matt Stanek.

Knudsen finished second in a field of 72 players and helped the Warhawks win the 13-team UW-Whitewater Spring Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.

She recorded a 77 in the first round and wrapped up the tournament with a 76 to finish with a total score of 153, one stroke out of first place. Knudsen now owns 18 career top-10 finishes at UW-Whitewater.

Other nominees from the area included UW-La Crosse freshman Andrea Schleeper (Verona).

UW-Eau Claire freshman Morgan Nelson (Beaver Dam) was the women’s tennis singles player of the week.