Milton names Jeff Spiwak as athletic director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Spiwak had been named Milton athletic director by the Milton school district, according to a release Tuesday from district communications and community outreach coordinator Kari Klebba.

The board of education approved Spiwak’s contract during its regularly scheduled board meeting Monday. Spiwak will begin his new duties this Monday.

Spiwak replaces Brian Hammil, who retired after this school year. Hammil became athletic director in 2009.

“We are very glad to bring Jeff on board,” Milton principal Jeremy Bilhorn said in the release. “Jeff brings energy and excitement to this role that will only add to what has been a successful program.”

Spiwak was associate principal/dean of students/athletic director at Clinton, and said he appreciated his time there and the relationships he developed. He also coached football while at Clinton. He stepped down as football coach in January, 2018, after compiling a 42-23 record in six years as coach.

He is looking forward to focusing on his passion for high school athletics.