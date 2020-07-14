Milton names Jeff Spiwak as athletic director

Jeff Spiwak had been named Milton athletic director by the Milton school district, according to a release Tuesday from district communications and community outreach coordinator Kari Klebba.
The board of education approved Spiwak’s contract during its regularly scheduled board meeting Monday. Spiwak will begin his new duties this Monday.
Spiwak replaces Brian Hammil, who retired after this school year. Hammil became athletic director in 2009.
“We are very glad to bring Jeff on board,” Milton principal Jeremy Bilhorn said in the release. “Jeff brings energy and excitement to this role that will only add to what has been a successful program.”
Spiwak was associate principal/dean of students/athletic director at Clinton, and said he appreciated his time there and the relationships he developed. He also coached football while at Clinton. He stepped down as football coach in January, 2018, after compiling a 42-23 record in six years as coach.
He is looking forward to focusing on his passion for high school athletics.
“The reputation of the (Milton) district and community precedes itself,” Spiwak said. “I cannot wait to hit the ground running in service to our kids and community in building on the great traditions already established at Milton High School.”
He added: “I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity ahead at Milton High School and within the community of Milton. The pride in this community is evident; the recent passing of the facilities referendum is a reflection of value and expectation placed on our extracurricular programming.”
Spiwak is a 2001 Oregon High School graduate. His new job brings him back into the Badger Conference.
