Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau, Mount Horeb's Lexie Weier earn WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau and Mount Horeb senior Lexie Weier were two of the 32 student-athletes selected as the recipients of the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award.

Four boys and four girls were selected based on athletic and academic achievement from each of four WIAA Divisions.

University of Michigan commit Pansegrau, with a 3.89 grade point average, is a four-time all-conference selection in girls cross country and a two-time selection in track and field. She has won an individual state title in track and field and is a two-time individual and team cross country state champion.

Weier, who plans to attend UW-Whitewater, has a 3.94 GPA. She has earned nine letters in gymnastics, volleyball and track and field. She is an individual state qualifier in gymnastics who helped Mount Horeb advance to the state gymnastics competition four times, including winning a state title, and earn three conference titles, according to the WIAA release.

The award is underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

“These extraordinary student-athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski said in the release. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94.

“All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 291 varsity letters during their first 3½ years of high school. That’s an average of nine letters per athlete, and we have not yet completed our spring sports season.”

Among those also selected were Mineral Point’s Ella Chambers and Wisconsin Dells’ Hailey Anchor.

This year, more than 830 seniors were nominated for the Scholar Athlete Award by 430 high schools throughout the state.

The Scholar Athlete recipients will be recognized at an awards ceremony May 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau.

The keynote speaker will be Karyn Bye, Olympic gold medalist on the U.S. women’s 1998 hockey team and recent inductee into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and the National High School Hall of Fame.

Of the more than 400 high schools submitting nominations this year, six schools had a finalist for the first time in the 37-year history of the WIAA Scholar Athlete program, including: Mike Brown, Butternut; Brennen Dvorachek, Reedsville; Evan Guenther, Monticello; Sam Heicher, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Elizabeth Roll, Prescott; and Weier of Mount Horeb.

More than 1,100 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.

A live webcast of the awards ceremony will be available on WIAA.TV and aired on Bally Sports Wisconsin on a date to be determined after the ceremony.

2022 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award Recipients (name, hometown and high school)

DIVISION 1 – BOYS

Austin Henderson, Neenah, Neenah High School

Mason King, Wauwatosa, Wauwatosa East High School

Nate Streveler, Stevens Point, Stevens Point Area Senior High

Ryan Whynott, Kenosha, Kenosha Tremper High School

DIVISION 1 – GIRLS

Kate Graham, Whitefish Bay, Whitefish Bay High School

Kacey Ott, Slinger, Slinger High School

Lauren Pansegrau, Verona, Middleton High School

Rebecca Siedenburg, Wales, Kettle Moraine High School

DIVISION 2 – BOYS

Simon Bauer, Durand, Durand High School

Jake Engebritson, Rice Lake, Rice Lake High School

Rory Fox, Waukesha, Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School

Josh Terrian, Pewaukee, Pewaukee High School

DIVISION 2 – GIRLS

Hailey Anchor, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Dells High School

Sophie Moravec, Milwaukee, Greendale Martin Luther High School

Elizabeth Rohl, River Falls, Prescott High School

Lexie Weier, Mineral Point, Mount Horeb High School

DIVISION 3 – BOYS

Karson Casper, Coleman, Coleman High School

Brennen Dvorachek, Reedsville, Reedsville High School

Tanner Gerber, Cameron, Cameron High School

Sam Heicher, New Berlin, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran High School

DIVISION 3 – GIRLS

Bridee Burks, Lancaster, Lancaster High School

Jada Eggebrecht, Phillips, Phillips High School

Alexis Slater, Grantsburg, Grantsburg High School

Ryann Wagner, Lena, Gillett High School

DIVISION 4 – BOYS

Mike Brown, Butternut, Butternut High School

Thomas Derleth, Berlin, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy

Evan Guenther, Monroe, Monticello High School

Taedon Nichols, Siren, Siren High School

DIVISION 4 – GIRLS

Ella Chambers, Mineral Point, Mineral Point High School

Anelise Egge, Viola, Kickapoo High School

Elizabeth Krawze, Laona, Wabeno High School

Kayci Martensen, Benton, Benton High School

