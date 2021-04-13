Middleton's Brennan Schmitt earns WIAC baseball position player of week honor

Former Middleton athlete Brennan Schmitt, a senior third baseman for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was named WIAC athlete of the week for baseball position player for the week of April 5-11, according to a WIAC release.
Schmitt hit .571 (8-for-14) in four starts that week. He had 12 RBI, 10 runs scored, three doubles, two home runs and one triple. He also had four walks, two stolen bases and reached on two hit-by-pitches.
He had a 1.357 slugging percentage and a .700 on-base percentage.
He went 4-for-9 with seven RBI, five runs scored, two home runs, a double and a triple in a doubleheader at UW-Platteville. The two homers came in UW-La Crosse’s 13-6 victory in the second game.
In another doubleheader with UW-Platteville, Schmitt was 4-for-5 with five runs, five RBI, two doubles and four walks. He had the game-winning RBI in the Eagles' win in the second game.
UW-Eau Claire freshman outfielder Henry Pitsch (Madison West) was among those nominated for WIAC Kwik Trip athletes of the week in baseball.
Pitcher of the week was UW-Whitewater freshman Donovan Brandl. Nominees included UW-La Crosse freshman Brady Schmitt, a left-handed pitcher from Middleton.
UW-Stout freshman Abbey Filipiak was women’s golf athlete of the week. Nominees included UW-Whitewater senior CheyAnn Knudsen from Milton.
UW-La Crosse junior Jacob Sullivan was men’s outdoor track athlete of the week.
UW-Stout senior Noah Zastrow was men’s outdoor field athlete of the week.
UW-Stevens Point junior Elle Maculan was women’s outdoor track athlete of the week. UW-Platteville junior Kaitlyn Galgon of Waunakee also was nominated.
UW-Whitewater freshman Gracie Holland was women’s outdoor field athlete of the week.
UW-La Crosse junior Emily Knight was softball position player of the week.
UW-Eau Claire sophomore Madi Zerr was softball pitcher of the week.
UW-La Crosse junior Kimberly Steinert was tennis singles player of the week.
UW-Whitewater senior Paige Nierman and junior Olivia Kraft were doubles players of the week. Among those nominated were UW-Stevens Point senior Kaitlyn Hess (of Wisconsin Rapids) and freshman Grace Henes of McFarland.