Middleton's Ben White plans to take part in fundraising run one year after lymphoma diagnosis

“We are also using this run as another journey to help appreciate how far we have come in 12 months,” White wrote. “No `13th’ feels the same for us, so we are taking this `13th’ to acknowledge our journey and the journey of others who are battling cancer. We also want to honor those we know that we have lost to cancer.”

White and Callaghan joined Gilda’s early in White’s treatment process and used the workout facilities to stay active in a safe environment, he wrote. Later, after encouragement from his son in January, he joined a support group there.

“At the time, we had no idea what a difference this group would make in our recovery,” White wrote. “Quickly, the support group became the place where I could share anything I was thinking and feeling. The emotional support was what we needed to truly help us transition to our life with cancer.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been been attending those meetings in virtual fashion.

“We miss meeting in person,” he wrote. “But Gilda’s is still there for those that need help.”

He wrote that so many supported him and his family through the journey and he wanted to find a way to give back.

Here’s a link from White: http://gf.me/u/yvfmnp

Donations are 100% percent tax deductible, according to the announcement.

