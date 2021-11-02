Middleton-Sun Prairie football showdown highlights WIAA quarterfinal playoff matchups

The WIAA football postseason moves into Week 3. Here are several quarterfinal games to watch:
Friday’s games
Third-seeded Middleton (8-3) at top-seeded Sun Prairie (11-0), 7 p.m., Division 1 — The Big Eight Conference rivals meet in a rematch of their Oct. 8 game in Middleton when Sun Prairie defeated Middleton 26-21. In that game, Sun Prairie broke away from a 14-14 tie with a third-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Jerry Kaminski to Connor Stauff and Davis Hamilton’s fourth-quarter interception return for a score.
Last week, Middleton became the first Division 1 team to win on the road in the playoffs, holding off Wisconsin Rapids 21-20. Middleton led 14-0 after three quarters. Quarterback Gabe Passini’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Middleton a late 21-14 lead. Middleton needed a stop on a 2-point conversion attempt in the final seconds to claim the victory.
Big Eight champion Sun Prairie also used a stop on a 2-point conversion try by Fond du Lac to ignite a 35-20 victory. Leading 21-20, Kaminski then raced 69 yards for a touchdown and he threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Iowa commit Addison Ostrenga, who had eight catches, allowing Sun Prairie to pull away.
Second-seeded Menomonie (10-1) at top-seeded Waunakee (11-0), 7 p.m., Division 2 — Badger Large Conference champion Waunakee advanced with a dramatic 27-24 overtime victory over River Falls. Warriors running back Michael Gnorski powered in for the winning touchdown run in overtime, after River Falls had kicked a field goal. Menomonie rallied from a 22-0 halftime deficit and defeated DeForest. Menomonie still trailed 25-14 in the fourth quarter when Brooks Brewer, who had 121 yards rushing, scored on a 43-yard run with 6 minutes, 47 seconds left, and Reed Styer scored on a 10-yard run with 45 seconds to play. Menomonie and Rice Lake finished atop the Big Rivers Conference standings.
Fourth-seeded Baraboo (9-2) at third-seeded Rice Lake (9-2), 7 p.m., Division 3 — Luna Larson’s return from injury has helped Baraboo get back on track this season. Baraboo upended top-seeded Mosinee 35-28 last week. Baraboo opened leads of 21-6 at halftime and 28-14 in the third quarter, before Mosinee charged back to tie at 28-28. Luna Larson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left was the go-ahead score. Larson rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown and passed for two scores. Rice Lake topped seventh-seeded Onalaska 42-7. Cole Fenske threw three touchdown passes and ran for another; Easton Stone had 111 yards rushing and a touchdown; and Alex Belongia returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes.
Sixth-seeded Jefferson (8-2) at fifth-seeded Monroe (9-2), 7 p.m., Division 3 — Rock Valley Conference foes Jefferson and Monroe square off in a Wing-T game. Monroe won the regular-season meeting 18-7 on Sept. 10 in Jefferson. Monroe routed top-seeded Greendale 42-6 last week with behind a strong defensive effort and three players rushing for more than 100 yards — University of Wisconsin commit J.T. Seagreaves (164 and two touchdowns), Alex Hernandez (120 and three touchdowns) and Keatin Sweeney (106 and one touchdown). Seagreaves also had a reception, seven total tackles and an interception. Jefferson defeated seventh-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower 26-7, pulling away on a 9-yard touchdown run by Nate McKenzie with 11:52 left and a 2-yard touchdown run by Brady Grotto with 3:04 remaining.
Fourth-seeded Belleville (9-2) vs. second-seeded Brodhead/Juda (11-0), 7 p.m., in Brodhead, Division 5 — Belleville upended top-seeded and host Marshall 28-13 last week, erasing a 7-0 first-quarter deficit with 21 second-quarter points. Trevor Syse passed for one touchdown and ran for three, including two in the second quarter. His 3-yard touchdown run with 2:25 remaining helped Belleville pull away from a 21-13 lead. Brodhead/Juda defeated Richland Center 42-3, pounding away with its rugged running game and mixing in four touchdown passes from senior Cole Hoesly.
(This report includes information from the State Journal, teams, other reports and WisSport.net).
Anthony Nolden, sr., HB/WR/OLB/DB, Belleville
The 5-foot-10, 150-pound Nolden had 25 receptions, averaging 20.8 yards per catch, and scored eight receiving touchdowns, which was third-best in the state during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He also had five interceptions (tied for second in the state, according to WisSports.net) and 52 tackles, three tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for 6-1 Belleville, which will be in the SWAL this fall. Nolden is among the senior receivers to watch by WisSports.net. He’s the cousin of Belleville coach Mike Nolden.
Trevor Syse, sr., QB/SS, Belleville
The 6-2, 180-pound Syse started the season as a backup prior to taking over the starting role due to an injury and wound up with the second-most passing yards and third-most touchdown passes in the state in the alternate season. The left-hander completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,481 yards and 17 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns for Belleville, which finished ranked sixth among small-sized schools in the state coaches’ poll. He was listed among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net.
Trey Colts, sr., RB/LB, Cambridge
The 5-foot-8, 150-pound Colts was an Eastern Suburban second-team all-conference selection at both running back and inside linebacker as a junior. He finished the fall 2020 season leading the team in rushing yards and receiving yards and was second on the team in tackles.
Mason Folkers, jr., QB/LB, Madison Edgewood
The 6-1, 184-pound Folkers demonstrated athleticism and playmaking ability at quarterback when the Crusaders finished 5-3 playing in the fall of 2020. He was inserted after an injury at the position and wound up throwing for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushing for 246 yards and five touchdowns for Edgewood, which will play in the Rock Valley.
Jackson Trudgeon, sr., DB/WR, Madison Edgewood
The 6-1, 178-pound Trudgeon, a University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on, was an all-around standout in fall 2020. He had 77 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions as a defensive back. He also had 37 receptions for 552 yards and eight touchdowns, 143 yards passing, 108 yards rushing and was a dangerous return specialist. He was rated as the No. 2 senior defensive back and 34th senior overall entering the season by WisSports.net.
Bryce Frank, sr., RB/SS/K/P/KR/PR, Marshall
The 5-10, 180-pound Frank was an Eastern Suburban first-team all-conference selection in 2020 at running back and return specialist, second-team all-conference pick at outside linebacker and was an all-conference honorable-mention choice at kicker. Frank was the Eastern Suburban offensive player of the year for the 2020 season. He’s regarded as a player to watch among senior running backs by WisSports.net.
Dadon Gillen, jr., WR/DB, McFarland
The 6-1, 180-pound Gillen should be a top target on offense after catching 24 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns in McFarland’s five games in the spring. He also had 27 tackles on defense for the Spartans, who will play in the revamped Rock Valley this fall.
J.T. Seagreaves, sr., DE/TE/RB/WR, Monroe
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Seagreaves, who’s orally committed to UW for football, was defensive player of the year and a first-team choice as a defensive end and receiver in the Rock Valley Large during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. This fall, with Monroe playing in the realigned Rock Valley, Seagreaves again will play defensive end, but likely will see time at right halfback in the Wing-T. Entering this season, he was ranked as the No. 2 senior tight end in the state and No. 11 senior overall by WisSports.net.
Zach Gloudeman, sr., LB/RB, River Valley
The 6-1, 215-pound Gloudeman was a SWC first-team all-conference linebacker (36 tackles) and running back (618 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, along with 14 receptions) in 2020. He’s receiving NCAA Division I interest, including a preferred walk-on offer from UW, according to River Valley coach Tim Eastlick. Gloudeman was ranked as the No. 3 senior linebacker and No. 23 senior overall entering the season by WisSports.net.
Eugene Wolff, sr., RB/LB, Waterloo
The 6-0, 185-pound Wolff was an Eastern Suburban first-team all-conference selection in 2020 at running back and outside linebacker for the Pirates. Wolff led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and anchored Waterloo’s defense last season. He’s ranked as a player to watch among senior running backs and senior linebackers by WisSports.net.