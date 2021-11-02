 Skip to main content
Middleton-Sun Prairie football showdown highlights WIAA quarterfinal playoff matchups
WIAA FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Middleton-Sun Prairie football showdown highlights WIAA quarterfinal playoff matchups

Monroe-vs-Madison-Edgewood-Wisconsin-high-school-football-05-I4R_0028-10152021203859

Madison Edgewood's Jackson Trudgeon runs for yardage in the first quarter, as Monroe takes on Madison Edgewood in Wisconsin boys high school football on Friday, Oct. 15 at Breese Stevens Field in Madison

 Greg Dixon

The WIAA football postseason moves into Week 3. Here are several quarterfinal games to watch:

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Friday’s games

Third-seeded Middleton (8-3) at top-seeded Sun Prairie (11-0), 7 p.m., Division 1 — The Big Eight Conference rivals meet in a rematch of their Oct. 8 game in Middleton when Sun Prairie defeated Middleton 26-21. In that game, Sun Prairie broke away from a 14-14 tie with a third-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Jerry Kaminski to Connor Stauff and Davis Hamilton’s fourth-quarter interception return for a score.

Last week, Middleton became the first Division 1 team to win on the road in the playoffs, holding off Wisconsin Rapids 21-20. Middleton led 14-0 after three quarters. Quarterback Gabe Passini’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Middleton a late 21-14 lead. Middleton needed a stop on a 2-point conversion attempt in the final seconds to claim the victory.

Big Eight champion Sun Prairie also used a stop on a 2-point conversion try by Fond du Lac to ignite a 35-20 victory. Leading 21-20, Kaminski then raced 69 yards for a touchdown and he threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Iowa commit Addison Ostrenga, who had eight catches, allowing Sun Prairie to pull away.

Second-seeded Menomonie (10-1) at top-seeded Waunakee (11-0), 7 p.m., Division 2 — Badger Large Conference champion Waunakee advanced with a dramatic 27-24 overtime victory over River Falls. Warriors running back Michael Gnorski powered in for the winning touchdown run in overtime, after River Falls had kicked a field goal. Menomonie rallied from a 22-0 halftime deficit and defeated DeForest. Menomonie still trailed 25-14 in the fourth quarter when Brooks Brewer, who had 121 yards rushing, scored on a 43-yard run with 6 minutes, 47 seconds left, and Reed Styer scored on a 10-yard run with 45 seconds to play. Menomonie and Rice Lake finished atop the Big Rivers Conference standings.

Here's why Middleton's football coach compares versatile Cole Toennies to former UW player, pro Nick Toon

Fourth-seeded Baraboo (9-2) at third-seeded Rice Lake (9-2), 7 p.m., Division 3 — Luna Larson’s return from injury has helped Baraboo get back on track this season. Baraboo upended top-seeded Mosinee 35-28 last week. Baraboo opened leads of 21-6 at halftime and 28-14 in the third quarter, before Mosinee charged back to tie at 28-28. Luna Larson’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left was the go-ahead score. Larson rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown and passed for two scores. Rice Lake topped seventh-seeded Onalaska 42-7. Cole Fenske threw three touchdown passes and ran for another; Easton Stone had 111 yards rushing and a touchdown; and Alex Belongia returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes.

Sixth-seeded Jefferson (8-2) at fifth-seeded Monroe (9-2), 7 p.m., Division 3 — Rock Valley Conference foes Jefferson and Monroe square off in a Wing-T game. Monroe won the regular-season meeting 18-7 on Sept. 10 in Jefferson. Monroe routed top-seeded Greendale 42-6 last week with behind a strong defensive effort and three players rushing for more than 100 yards — University of Wisconsin commit J.T. Seagreaves (164 and two touchdowns), Alex Hernandez (120 and three touchdowns) and Keatin Sweeney (106 and one touchdown). Seagreaves also had a reception, seven total tackles and an interception. Jefferson defeated seventh-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower 26-7, pulling away on a 9-yard touchdown run by Nate McKenzie with 11:52 left and a 2-yard touchdown run by Brady Grotto with 3:04 remaining.

Fourth-seeded Belleville (9-2) vs. second-seeded Brodhead/Juda (11-0), 7 p.m., in Brodhead, Division 5 — Belleville upended top-seeded and host Marshall 28-13 last week, erasing a 7-0 first-quarter deficit with 21 second-quarter points. Trevor Syse passed for one touchdown and ran for three, including two in the second quarter. His 3-yard touchdown run with 2:25 remaining helped Belleville pull away from a 21-13 lead. Brodhead/Juda defeated Richland Center 42-3, pounding away with its rugged running game and mixing in four touchdown passes from senior Cole Hoesly.

(This report includes information from the State Journal, teams, other reports and WisSport.net).

 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

