Middleton senior Parker Van Buren said he has orally committed to Loyola (Illinois) University in Chicago for men’s volleyball.
Van Buren, a 6-foot-8 outside hitter, has led Middleton (28-5) to at least a share of the Big Eight Conference boys volleyball title with a conference match against Madison West scheduled Wednesday. Middleton was ranked fourth in last week’s state coaches’ rankings.
In 2018, Van Buren was a first-team choice on the Big Eight all-conference team and he was on the second team on the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team
He plans to study business in college.
Sun Prairie’s Dom Backes makes college choice
Sun Prairie senior defensive back Dominic Backes announced on Twitter he has orally committed to Valparaiso University in Indiana for football.
Backes was a second-team all-conference choice as a defensive back in the Big Eight Conference in 2018.
Valparaiso plays in the Pioneer League in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
Backes tweeted: “I am very happy to announce my commitment to Valparaiso University to further my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches!”